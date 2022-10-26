 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Armstrong sitting as third seed in Region 3B football ratings

Under coach Jeremy Pruitt, the Armstrong football team is 4-5 and enjoying its best season since going 6-5 in 2014. That has put the Wildcats in the No. 3 spot in Region 3B in the Virginia High School ratings.

They knocked off Atlee 36-34 last week, holding on after building a 24-0 halftime lead. Armstrong hadn’t beaten Atlee in the past 14 meetings dating to 2006 and was 3-26 in the series.

Kemari Eberhardt had 26 carries for 149 yards and two TDs and a 52-yard kick return for a TD. Tony Allen had 147 yards passing and two TDs and 50 yards rushing, and Leonte Oulahi had five catches for 97 yards and a TD plus an interception.

Pruitt took over in 2020, although Armstrong didn’t play that year because of COVID. The Wildcats were 2-8 last season.

Armstrong has beaten John Marshall, Goochland and Park View Sterling. It had a 28-22 loss to Thomas Jefferson (7-1) and played Patrick Henry to a 16-point game (28-12).

Armstrong, which finishes its regular season with Mechanicsville this week, has a shot at the No. 2 seed in its region with a win. No. 1 Brentsville District (8-1) has a 24.55 rating. No. 2 Skyline (4-4) has a 20.25 rating, followed by Armstrong at 19.55. No. 4 Warren County (4-4) is at 18.37, and No. 5 Caroline (3-5) is at 18.12.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

