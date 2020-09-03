Former VSU linebacker Jeremy Pruitt takes over as interim football coach at Armstrong

Jeremy Pruitt will serve as Armstrong High's interim football coach, activities director Glenn Anderson said.

Pruitt takes over for Korrey Davis, who left after one season (1-9) to become the coach at I.C. Norcom in Portsmouth.

Pruitt has been a football and basketball coach at Armstrong for the past four years. He played linebacker at Virginia State and was a preseason all-CIAA pick in 2011.

Also, former Armstrong and Norfolk State linebacker Nigel Chavis has signed with the Bismarck Bucks of the Indoor Football League.

The 6-foot-2 230-pounder was a two-time first-team all-MEAC pick at Norfolk State. He had 107 tackles as a senior and 315 tackles (37.5 for loss and 14.5 sacks) during his career. He was a second-team All-Metro pick at Armstrong.