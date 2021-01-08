Arshae Jackson, James River grind out win over Trinity Dale and L.C. Bird

Jackson scored a game-high 16. A lefty, she consistently absorbed contact at the rim to either finish, get to the foul line or dish to a teammate when the helpside defender stepped to her.

Jackson's calming presence on the ball was instrumental late in the fourth when Bird ratcheted up the defensive intensity, and James River started holding the ball to bleed clock and preserve its slim lead.

"Arshae is a star on the rise, and she's confident with the ball," Schechter said. "When it's crunch time at the end, she's the one that we need to handle the ball."

Jackson said she could sense the need to slow things down at the end of a frenetic contest.

"Just to be calm, just to be there and let my teammates know that we're OK and we can do this," Jackson said of her mindset in the fourth quarter.

About 20 spectators watched from the stands, all masked and socially distanced. And from the bleachers came, on multiple occasions, what would prove to be a prophetic maxim: "Free throws win games."

The teams combined to shoot 48 free throws, 24 a side. And perhaps even more important than Jackson's drives or Dale's jumpers was the clip at which each team hit from the charity stripe -- the Rapids made 21 (88%), the Skyhawks just eight (33%).