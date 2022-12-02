As Dinwiddie preps for state semifinal, military connections continue to drive the Generals

A Dinwiddie flag once flew over the sands of Afghanistan, and the military has long been a foundational component of the Generals' program under head coach Billy Mills.

Mills, who has led Dinwiddie since 2005, said the current team, which on Saturday at 2 p.m. will host Warwick (Newport News) in the Class 4 semifinals, has a strong military influence. Many players have family members who have or are currently serving in the armed forces, and some coaches and administrators are veterans themselves.

The team's mascot aside, a cannon booms after touchdowns. Mills' stat sheets for games are labeled WAR1, WAR2 and so on. And Mills has a points system for grading productivity of his defensive players, who earn the title of "dog soldier" with 125-plus points for the year.

It all started when Mills was the head coach at his previous post, Rockbridge County (2000-2004). There, he had a quarterback by the name of Chase Prasnicki, who went on to play at Army (West Point Class of 2010).

While serving in Afghanistan in 2012, Prasnicki, 24 years old at the time, volunteered to replace a fellow serviceman on a patrol, Mills said. On that mission, Prasnicki was one of two soldiers killed by a roadside IED (improvised explosive device).

"Chase was pretty special, a great young man," Mills said. "I was just looking for some way to honor him."

The program sponsors a unit every season. Servicemen during the war in Afghanistan would send Mills pictures of them watching Dinwiddie games online, and they followed the team's state title run in 2013.

"I just thought, man, my dad didn't miss a game that I played in," Mills said. "And we got people over there that are missing their kids' games. It just kind of hit me how blessed we are and how fortunate we are."

It was during that 2013 season that Mills was sent an image of a Generals flag flying in Afghanistan. When those soldiers returned home, they presented the program with an American flag they'd flown while on duty.

That flag still hangs in Dinwiddie's field house. Former Dinwiddie football player Matthew Bradford, who was blinded and lost both legs serving in Iraq, continues to inspire the team every year. The Generals have also held fundraisers to give to the Wounded Warrior Project.

"We just don't realize the sacrifices those guys make until it hits home," Mills said.

WAR isn't actually derived from the team's military connections. Rather, it's an acronym voted on by the team's leadership council to embody its collective spirit. It stands for work, accountability and responsibility.

And those traits have helped the Generals to their 13-0 record ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Raiders (12-1, only loss was to Class 3 power Phoebus, 25-0).

Dinwiddie and Warwick met on the football field six times from 1980 to 1985, with the Generals winning each of those matchups except the last. The sides have not met since.

The Raiders, which won their first region title in 35 years, are led by dynamic athlete Messiah Delhomme, who holds Division I offers from strong programs such as Liberty and Duke.

Warwick will line him up all over the field, Mills said, and he'll be priority No. 1 for a Generals defense led by Region 4B defensive player of the year Trey McBride.

Though quarterback Harry Dalton and Dinwiddie's high-scoring offense garner many of the headlines, the Generals' defense has been equally impressive all season.

"We've got so many great guys on defense, there are so many that could have won that (defensive player of the year)," Mills said, highlighting other key contributors like defensive back Quentin Mankin, linebacker Se'Von McDowell, lineman Kahlial Parham and safety Howard Spencer.

Though Mills said Delhomme is a special talent that's a threat to score at any time, he added that the Raiders are by no means one-dimensional.

"They've got some really good skill guys, a really good running back that comes in there when [Delhomme] goes to receiver," Mills said.

"And then their defense is stout. ... It should be a challenge for us."