As high school wrestling nears the postseason, here's where local teams stand

For the Saints this season, sophomore Jack Parker (106) has been training at a high level, Gitomer said, and projects as a leader for the Saints in the years ahead. Freshman Mitchell Faglioni (126-132) is on track to “surprise a lot of people,” according to Gitomer. Seniors Jake Keeling (132-138), Erik Roggie (126-138) and Kevin-Michael Schork will all be looking to win national prep titles this year if afforded the opportunity. Sophomore Cale Roggie has “turned a corner big time” and could push for a top six finish at national preps. Sophomore Reilly Finck (170) has put on about 40 pounds. Senior Morey Levy could have been in the mix for All-American honors. Junior Josh Powell is wrestling up to 220, and had state champion potential, Gitomer said. And freshman heavyweight Will Parker, a football player, is learning the sport and has tons of potential on the mat.

Benedictine has been able to get about 20 matches in, roughly half a normal season. Barnes, Cohn and Tremain are the ones most likely to make noise at National Preps, and the Cadets will have a modified training schedule for the spring in preparation for the meet. But Benedictine boasts a deep and talented group from top to bottom. Junior 160-pound captain Zane Cox (2X VISAA state champ) has always had talent, but Yost said he’s grown into a leadership position this year. Freshman Bryson Smith (220/heavyweight), a lineman on the football team nicknamed “the mammoth,” has gotten comfortable on the mat and won some great matches, Yost said. Freshman Brycen Arbogast (106) is undefeated this year. Nate Howerton (120) and Jagen Ratlief (182) have both come into their own. Yost said he loves the trajectory of his program, and with the right attitude, he can see his team stepping up to not only be a powerhouse on the state level, but on the national level as well.