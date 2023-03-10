As the No. 1-ranked boys high school basketball team in the country prepares to try and finish off a dream of an unbeaten season that has seen it ascend to national renown, John Marshall has received further recognition as one of the nation's premier programs.

Coach Ty White was last week named the Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Boys Coach of the Year. Long Island Lutheran High coach Christina Raiti was named girls coach of the year.

The award is "presented annually to the most outstanding boys’ and girls’ prep basketball coach who achieves tremendous on-court success," per NaismithTrophy.com.

The honor is from the same family of awards as the college player and coach of the year. First presented in 2008, it's voted on by a select group of basketball journalists from around the country who form the Naismith Awards national high school board of selectors.

“Christina and Ty have led their teams to remarkable achievements this season and showcased exceptional leadership and mentoring skills as they coached their players,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, in a press release announcing the awards.

“Their consistent and outstanding guidance truly embodies the excellence of a Jersey Mike’s Naismith Coach of the Year Award winner. Their contributions will leave a long-lasting positive impact on their players and the communities they serve.”

White didn't even know he was up for the award until people around the Justices program showed him a video in which the honors were announced.

"It's an unbelievable honor to be mentioned with the list of guys that were mentioned," White said. "It's a testament to the amount of hard work that my assistant coaches do day in and day out. They make coaching easy. They're great basketball minds, and they help prepare our kids every day."

The Justices will take on Radford (23-4) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center, the same team Jayem defeated 82-43 in last year's Class 2 title game.

Since the beginning of the year, White's Justices have had a common refrain -- "Job not done, job not finished."

"Tomorrow, we have a chance to validate it, that message," White said. "We're not looking past tomorrow. We won't take this opportunity for granted, because you only have to be better than a team for 32 minutes, it doesn't mean you're more talented than them. We're not taken it for granted, those guys [Radford] are motivated.

"So are we though. We're going to remain in the hunter, attacking mindset. We're gonna continue to hunt, and not be hunted."

White called Radford coach Rick Cormany, the second-winningest coach in VHSL history with more than 760 victories, one of the best coaches in the country. And the Bobcats have three juniors, including 6-foot-7 wing Elijah Kelly who White called "a big-time athlete and a big-time prospect," that are all "studs" who could give the Justices plenty of fight.

White laughed when asked if his team has discussed the possibility of finishing the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country should they win their fourth state title since 2018 on Saturday.

At their very first practice of the year at 5:59 a.m., the Justices mixed up their chant at the end, typically "1-2-3, John Marshall! 4-5-6, state champs!"

Instead, they talked about not just being state champions, but being national champions.

"And we had an opportunity to do it based on our schedule," White said.

John Marshall played a bevvy of nationally elite programs this season on its way to the No. 1 ranking, namely at the Chick-fil-A Classic in South Carolina in late December.

"The guys bought into that concept, they really bought into competing every day, they've been self-motivated," White said. "So it's been a pleasure just to be their coach."

PHOTOS: John Marshall dominates St. Christopher's