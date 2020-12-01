As school districts call off winter sports, some parents and students want to play on

"We understand where we are with the issue of COVID, we understand that we want to keep our children and families as safe as possible," Parker said.

"We don't think that you have to do it at the exclusion of a season. We think that there are a number of protocols that could be put into place to help address that."

Parker suggested an array of measures to facilitate a return to play, including an online waiver for parents to sign acknowledging the risk their children are taking in participating in sports; in-game use of hand sanitizer during stoppages of play; sanitizer foggers to cleanse gyms before games and at halftime; social distancing in the form of separated practice pods; as well as livestreams for parents and coaches to watch games from home.

He also called for student-athletes to be allowed access to athletic facilities. "If they're not going to have an opportunity to compete, they should be able to maintain their skills," he said.

Parker added that the decision to cancel sports brings with it wide-ranging effects that go beyond athletic competition. When student athletes are not in the controlled environment of athletic competition, it contributes to socioeconomic issues such as crime rates and teenage pregnancy, he said.