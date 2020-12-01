As school districts call off winter sports, some parents and students want to play on

This was supposed to be Omari DeVeaux's time to shine.
A senior basketball player at Douglas Freeman High, DeVeaux is one of many who lost his or her final high school season Monday when Henrico County Public Schools became the 18th Virginia school system to cancel its winter sports season because of the pandemic.
Though the Virginia High School League is allowing winter sports tryouts and practices to begin Dec. 7, decisions on opting out ultimately fall on localities.
DeVeaux's mother, Mesha, was one of as many as 55 participants in a Zoom call Monday dubbed "S.O.S.," or "Save Our Season." Comprised of mostly parents of athletes, the Zoom meeting was intended as a forum to organize an initiative calling for Richmond Public Schools and other school systems, including Henrico, to rescind their decision to cancel winter sports.
"As a parent, I am hurt, sad and enraged all at once," Mesha DeVeaux said. "But it's not about my emotions. My child was depending on this season for his time to really shine."
DeVeaux and other parents said they wished administrators had reached out to parents, coaches and other team personnel to discuss alternative measures to cancelling the season, such as eliminating spectators or pushing the start date further back.
"It is not fair to these kids that worked so hard and was looking forward to something so meaningful," Mesha DeVeaux said, adding that her son has worked tirelessly to maintain a 3.73 GPA in hopes that his academic success might help draw interest from college basketball coaches.
"Us as parents have to fight for our children. We cannot let this go by silently. We need to be heard."
Omari DeVeaux started a petition Monday on change.org calling for Richmond and Henrico to return to play. As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition was approaching 600 of the desired 1,000 signatures.
"Just think about all the seniors that are counting on this year to make a big impact to possibly get into their dream college for sports," Omari DeVeaux wrote on the petition homepage.
"What about those seniors that miss out on their senior night? What about those friendships that last a lifetime from having teammates? What about having a great connection with your community? This is what sports is all about and cancelling them will have a huge impact on everyone."
Dennis Parker hosted and helped organize the Zoom call and corresponding "Save Our Season" Facebook group. Parker's son is a basketball player at John Marshall.
Parker and other John Marshall parents wrote to Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras imploring him to allow RPS winter sports to continue before the school system announced Nov. 9 that it would not play.
"We understand where we are with the issue of COVID, we understand that we want to keep our children and families as safe as possible," Parker said.
"We don't think that you have to do it at the exclusion of a season. We think that there are a number of protocols that could be put into place to help address that."
Parker suggested an array of measures to facilitate a return to play, including an online waiver for parents to sign acknowledging the risk their children are taking in participating in sports; in-game use of hand sanitizer during stoppages of play; sanitizer foggers to cleanse gyms before games and at halftime; social distancing in the form of separated practice pods; as well as livestreams for parents and coaches to watch games from home.
He also called for student-athletes to be allowed access to athletic facilities. "If they're not going to have an opportunity to compete, they should be able to maintain their skills," he said.
Parker added that the decision to cancel sports brings with it wide-ranging effects that go beyond athletic competition. When student athletes are not in the controlled environment of athletic competition, it contributes to socioeconomic issues such as crime rates and teenage pregnancy, he said.
Parker also said the cancellation hinders some kids' ability to "break the generational curse" in their family of not attending college because they may miss out on athletic scholarships.
Practice for basketball season was scheduled to start in a week. For the time being, Henrico, which includes nine high schools, is the largest school system in the state to cancel winter sports -- boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, sideline cheer, swimming and diving, and wrestling.
Ailen Lacey, another parent who participated in Monday's Zoom call, has sent Kamras multiple emails imploring him to reconsider the decision to call off winter sports. Lacey's son, Ty, is a senior basketball player at John Marshall.
"It can be done as long as they follow the proper guidelines," Lacey said. "I just don't think they realize how much time these boys and girls put into their sport, having to maintain GPAs, training, going to games. My son has been doing this for five years, and you kind of feel like the rug has just been pulled from under them."
Lacey noted that there's already precedent for school systems reversing their decision to cancel winter sports. In mid-November, Arlington Public Schools rescinded a decision to call off winter sports just days after the initial announcement following backlash from parents, coaches, students and School Board members.
The Virginia High School League encompasses 318 member schools. As of Tuesday, 33 had announced they would not participate in winter sports. The Spotsylvania County School Board voted 5-1 on Monday night to allow the winter sports season to commence later this month.
"I respectfully understand them wanting to cancel," Parker said. "But I don't think it makes as much sense because you're actually hurting the community and, more importantly, you're hurting kids opportunities to make their lives better."
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim