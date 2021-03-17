 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
At halfway point, Region 5B still crowded
0 comments

At halfway point, Region 5B still crowded

{{featured_button_text}}
20210223_SPO_VARINA_JW13

Varina took on Hermitage at Varina High School, Monday 2/22/2021, in the first game of the season for both schools. Hermitage running back Nigel James #3 is tackled by Varina defenders after a short gain.

 JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH

At the halfway point of the season for most area football teams, Class 5, Region B is shaping up to be like a subway car at rush hour: Everybody jammed in, waiting for somebody to get off.

Essentially seven teams with no losses or one loss are fighting for four playoff spots. Hermitage (3-0) tops the rating scale the VHSL uses to determine playoff qualifiers with 27.33 points. In a three-way tie for second with 25.33 points are Highland Springs (3-0), Midlothian (3-0) and Prince George (3-0).

They’re followed by Manchester (2-1, 23.66), Varina (3-1, 22.75) and Deep Run (2-1, 22.33).

It’s likely two-loss teams won’t make the field, and there are several impending matchups in the six-game regular season that will solidify or rearrange things.

Hermitage has Henrico (0-3), Deep Run and J.R. Tucker (0-3) remaining.

Highland Springs plays Deep Run this week and still has J.R. Tucker and Varina.

Midlothian, which hasn’t started 4-0 since 2000, squares off with Manchester this week. The Trojans also have James River (1-2) and Powhatan (2-1) on the schedule.

Prince George takes on Thomas Dale (2-0) this week, then Petersburg (0-2) and Meadowbrook (0-1).

In addition to Midlothian, Manchester has Clover Hill (1-2) and Cosby (0-3).

Varina, coming off a win over Deep Run, has Douglas Freeman (2-2) and a showdown with Highland Springs.

Deep Run has opportunities — and a tough road — with Highland Springs, Hermitage and Mills Godwin (0-3).

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News