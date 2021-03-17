At halfway point, Region 5B still crowded

At the halfway point of the season for most area football teams, Class 5, Region B is shaping up to be like a subway car at rush hour: Everybody jammed in, waiting for somebody to get off.
Essentially seven teams with no losses or one loss are fighting for four playoff spots. Hermitage (3-0) tops the rating scale the VHSL uses to determine playoff qualifiers with 27.33 points. In a three-way tie for second with 25.33 points are Highland Springs (3-0), Midlothian (3-0) and Prince George (3-0).
They’re followed by Manchester (2-1, 23.66), Varina (3-1, 22.75) and Deep Run (2-1, 22.33).
It’s likely two-loss teams won’t make the field, and there are several impending matchups in the six-game regular season that will solidify or rearrange things.
Hermitage has Henrico (0-3), Deep Run and J.R. Tucker (0-3) remaining.
Highland Springs plays Deep Run this week and still has J.R. Tucker and Varina.
Midlothian, which hasn’t started 4-0 since 2000, squares off with Manchester this week. The Trojans also have James River (1-2) and Powhatan (2-1) on the schedule.
Prince George takes on Thomas Dale (2-0) this week, then Petersburg (0-2) and Meadowbrook (0-1).
In addition to Midlothian, Manchester has Clover Hill (1-2) and Cosby (0-3).
Varina, coming off a win over Deep Run, has Douglas Freeman (2-2) and a showdown with Highland Springs.
Deep Run has opportunities — and a tough road — with Highland Springs, Hermitage and Mills Godwin (0-3).
