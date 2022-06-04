Atlee advances in Class 4 boys lacrosse state tournament

Cameron Ash scored eight goals and Kevin Miller tallied five as Atlee beat visiting Salem 21-11 in the Class 4 boys lacrosse state quarterfinals Friday.
Atlee (16-2), the Region A champ, will play the Glass-Western Albemarle winner in the state semifinals next week.
Class 6
Cole Oprandi scored twice, but Cosby couldn’t get much more in a 6-3 loss to Battlefield in the state quarterfinals. Maddox Newman had the other goal for Cosby, the Region A champ.
Girls lacrosse
Class 6
Cosby and James River fell in the state quarterfinals. John Champe topped Region A champ Cosby 16-5, and Region B champ Battlefield knocked out James River 20-3.
Softball
Region 4B
Top-seeded Hanover earned the region title with a 7-2 victory over No. 2 King George. Hanover will play host to Region A runner-up Grafton Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Baseball
Region 3A
Top-seeded New Kent edged No. 3 Lafayette 8-7 to earn the region title. New Kent will be at home against Region B runner-up Meridian in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals at 5 p.m.