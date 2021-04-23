Atlee boys win Class 5 cross country meet; Freeman's Bishop takes individual title

The Atlee boys cross country team took home the school’s first state title in the sport in the Class 5 meet Friday at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg.

The Raiders finished with a team points tally of 40. Glen Allen finished second with 53 points. Atlee coach Neil Mathews said his team made it their goal back in the winter to win a title in cross country, after some runners were unable to compete at states for indoor track and field.

“They said, ‘You know what, instead of being down about that, let’s focus on trying to go and win the cross country state championship,’” Mathews said.

“To watch them go from a thought in practice where the light bulb came on for one athlete, to everybody believing in one mission, one job to get done, and they pulled it off, that was cool.”

Mathews added that his team was fully aware the school had never won a title in cross country despite a rich track and field history.

“To be part of that first one ... the sacrifices they had to make to get there, it’s just very special,” Mathews said.

Douglas Freeman junior Brett Bishop won the individual title with a time of 16:22. Mills Godwin freshman Berkley Nance placed second at 16:33.