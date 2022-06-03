Atlee claims region girls soccer title with rain-delayed victory

Atlee’s pacey forwards proved to be too much for Mechanicsville to handle as the Raiders won the Class 4 Region B championship in girls soccer 2-0 on Thursday night.

It was a stormy evening in Mechanicsville with lightning that pushed the originally slated 6:30 p.m. kickoff until 8:10 p.m.

Ultimately the bad weather returned, forcing the officials to call the game in the 71st minute.

The win marked Atlee’s third of the season over its Capital District foes. Atlee took down Chancellor and Eastern View on its way to the championship while the Mustangs cruised by Monacan and Hanover.

Raiders coach Bruce Lovelace said it was important for his team to experience an environment like that of Thursday night's raucous affair.

“We had never been in an environment quite like that,” Lovelace said. “The crowd, the noises, the conditions where we had to wait for things - it’s the experience itself that is important.”

Freshman midfielder Olivia Sikes sent in a free kick from the half-field line to the feet of sophomore forward Brooke Matthews, who calmly finished a volley to the upper-right netting in the 7th minute.

The Mustangs pressed heavy in response to the early goal, with five players pressing the Raiders back line through most of the match. The Raiders, unable to maintain much possession in the midfield due to the press, sent through ball after through ball for Atlee’s attackers to chase.

Sophomore striker Brooke Davidson nearly made it two for the Raiders in the 20th minute, controlling the ball just outside of the goal box before ripping a shot that required Ashley Owens to use her hops to get her gloves on the ball.

The Raiders were the more aggressive side in the first half, putting a handful of shots on frame, while the Mustangs seemed more content picking their spots and looking for an extra pass in the final third.

After breaking down a defender and dribbling deep into the right side of the goal box, Mechanicsville forward Mackenzie Joly shot a laser in the 27th minute that bounced off the top post to keep the score 1-0.

Mechanicsville fans thought their team had leveled it in the 55th minute when a direct kick fired from Maddie Stubblefield soared over the goal and hit the netting behind, giving the illusion of a goal that even confused the PA announcer before realizing it was a goal kick.

The Raiders had a chance to make it two in the 60th minute when sophomore forward Georgia Skelton intercepted a ball in the midfield, dribbled to the right side and crossed it in for her wide-open forwards in front of the goal, but they were unable to finish the play.

Davidson found the back of the net in the 66th minute chasing down a through ball and using a picture-perfect first touch to fly by the Mustangs defense, putting her one-on-one with Owens, where she finished in the bottom left corner of the goal.

Moments later in the 68th minute, Davidson chased down another long ball sent by the Raiders defense and again used her speed to fly by the Mustangs defense, but her shot flew over the post. Skelton was nearly unstoppable for the Raiders in the second half, putting up chance after chance on goal and intercepting any loose balls in the center of the field.

The game was called in the 71st minute as lightning approached the field. After initially considering waiting the required 30 minutes after the last sign of lightning, the officials called it a night.