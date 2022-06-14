Atlee continues growth of local lacrosse, wins first boys public school state title in history of Richmond area

Public school lacrosse in the greater Richmond area is still in its infancy and growing rapidly, said Atlee boys lacrosse coach Fielding Crawford.

On Saturday, that growth took another step forward when Crawford's Raiders became the first Richmond-area public school to win a boys state title in the sport when they routed Dominion (Loudoun County) 16-4 in the Class 4 championship at Massaponax High in Fredericksburg.

Dominion won the first faceoff and scored the first goal before Atlee went on an 11-0 run to take complete control. Dominion did not score again until the end of the third period.

"Our guys really wanted it, it was a complete effort from the faceoff X to defense to our goalies to our bench and fans," Crawford said, noting a large group of students, alumni and parents who made the drive to support their Raiders.

"It's a culture, hopefully it continues to be a well-oiled machine. I'm proud to lead these young men and be associated with them and their families."

The Douglas Freeman girls last season became the first local public school to win a state title in lacrosse, and this season followed it up with a repeat performance.

Crawford, the chair of the Central Virginia chapter of US Lacrosse, took over the Atlee program in 2015 after just its first season of VHSL competition.

Since then, the Raiders have been ooh-so-close to reaching their ultimate goal -- they've played in four state title games and lost them all by one goal, plus a state semifinal defeat, also by one goal.

"For me, there was a lot of scar tissue there," Crawford said, adding that this year's team's ability to beat its opposition in a number of different ways is what put it over the top.

"For this group, behind closed doors, we as a coaching staff knew what this team was capable of. We didn't divulge that to them, we were more about the process and getting better every day. So that was really our message to them. But we knew their athleticism, that they were good all over the field. Offensively, they can score in a lot of different ways and defensively, they could shut down some offenses. We were just very consistent all over the field."

Junior attackmen Kevin Miller and Cam Ash spearheaded the Raiders offense throughout the season.

Miller, a Christopher Newport recruit and All-American honoree, "had a crazy season," Crawford said -- he ended up with 145 points (78 assists and 67 goals), by far the highest points tally for a single season in program history.

Miller's older brother Drew is staring at CNU's nationally ranked program; his younger brother, Ryan Miller, was a standout freshman for the Raiders this season and the team's third-leading scorer; and his sister, Kate Miller, is a former All-Metro player of the year at Atlee and scored 24 goals in her freshman year at UVA this spring.

Senior captains Matthew Alexander and Noah Apostolides anchored the midfield and provided key leadership. Defensively, junior Garrett Bralley and freshman Reed Taylor, both first-team all-region honorees, were rocks of the back line. Crawford called Taylor "a manic out there."

And senior Jacetin Wheeler was the Raiders' Swiss Army knife, Crawford said, filling roles all over the field and proving "a vacuum cleaner" on ground balls between the restraining lines.

On Saturday, Kevin Miller led the way with seven goals and three assists, and Ryan Miller added four assists. Alexander, Ash, Wheeler and Apostolides scored two apiece, and Scott Holmes added a goal. Junior keeper Eric Allen grabbed three saves.

The Raiders (18-2) overcame some adversity mid-season when junior faceoff man Connor Bade, another CNU recruit, dislocated his knee cap in an April 25, 18-6 win over Deep Run. That resulted in a torn in ACL. Bade had been winning faceoffs at dominant 80-85% rate, Crawford said.

So his staff had to make adjustments and start approaching the faceoff X as a team rather than relying on one player. Wheeler was particularly vital in that regard, Crawford said.

"It coincided right when we were going into the gantlet of our schedule -- St. Christopher's (11-4 loss), Woodberry Forest (14-9 loss), Cosby (10-5 win), Douglas Freeman (14-13 win)," Crawford said.

"So I think it was good for us. We had two losses to a very good St. Chris team and a very good Woodberry team, that kind of woke us up a bit. Everybody knew that it had to be a team effort every time we went out there."

A youth feeder program called Blackhawk Lacrosse has been instrumental in the growth of the sport in Hanover County, Crawford said. The West End has comparable feeder programs at the youth level, and "they're swollen with kids who want to play."

After coming so close to a title in years past, Crawford said, when the final whistle sounded Saturday, he was relieved to have finally gotten his program to the top of the mountain.

But for his players, they'd simply met their own expectations.

"That's the beauty about this team, some of those kids when those results in the past happened, they were younger, watching the program," he said.

"So for them, it was just 'We're going to step on the field and handle our business.' That was certainly their goal from the get-go of the season, there was no doubt they wanted to win a state championship. So for them, it was all celebration. A lot of blood, sweat and tears. The culmination of a lot of hard work and effort. It's born from the families in our community and what they instill in our kids."