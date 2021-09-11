Atlee defeats Mills Godwin with a rushing attack that couldn't be slowed

Caleb Warren’s smile spoke volumes.
The 5-10, 205-pound Atlee High School running back had just rushed 21 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 27-7 victory over Mills Godwin Friday night at Axselle Stadium, and now, when asked to reflect upon his performance, he offered thanks to the crew that made it possible.
“First,” he said without hesitation, “I give credit to my O-line for opening the holes for me and allowing me to gain that many yards.”
He went on to explain that the Eagles, who stacked the box in an effort to thwart the visitors’ ram-it-down-your-throat running game, appeared to blitz defenders in a manner that allowed the Raiders’ forward wall to fend them off, thereby providing alleys for him and Keith Green (13 carries, 113 yards) into the wide open spaces of the secondary.
Who are those big guys who labor, often in anonymity, in the trenches?
Enabling the Raiders to dominate the line of scrimmage and establish the run were tackles Zedric Hayes and Matthew Sharp, guards Owen Ham and Brock Taylor, center Mason Myers, and tight end Zion Bryson.
“We have a lot of good leaders on this football team, a lot of high-character guys,” said Atlee coach Matt Gray, whose squad improved to 3-0. “They try to do things the right way. Our focus going in is to be the best we can be. They prepared well. I’m really proud of the guys. We’re very happy about the outcome.”
Green, a 6-1, 205-pound senior, scored the Raiders’ first touchdown on a 16-yard run with 16.8 seconds left in the half to culminate a five-play, 80-yard drive. Zach Tschantre added the point-after.
The Eagles (0-2) responded quickly when quarterback Luke Calveric, on first-and-10 on his 40, threw deep to Justin Harris, who hauled in the pass in traffic and raced the final 15 yards to the house 4.7 seconds before halftime. Matthew Gavin’s PAT sent Godwin into the break tied and, it seemed, with a modicum of momentum.
It was the Raiders, though, who returned to the glistening turf as if on a mission.
Their first drive (seven plays, 57 yards) ended with Green’s 13-yard run off the right side at 7:23 of the third quarter.
After their defense stopped the Eagles in the red zone, they responded with an 8-play, 80-yard drive which ended with Warren’s 10-yard TD run 23 seconds into the fourth quarter.
As the plucky Eagles did all within their power to defend the run, Atlee traveled 73 yards in nine plays, the last a 1-yard run off the left side by Warren 2:03 from the end.
The Raiders amassed 344 yards (323 by land, 21 by air) and 16 first downs. They surrendered 299 yards (116 rushing, 183 passing) and 11 first downs.
“We wanted to stop the run,” said Green, who plays free safety. “Once we get that straight, we wanted to establish stopping the pass. I give credit to our linebackers. They were flying around the field. Our D-line too.
“They (the Eagles) weren’t running much. They found some little gaps, but we shifted and stopped everything.”
Godwin threw for 183 yards, he was reminded.
“We ran for more,” he responded with a laugh.
Atlee………………….0 7 7 13 -- 27
Mills Godwin……...0 7 0 0 -- 7
Atlee – Green 16 run (Tschantre kick)
MG – J. Harris 60 pass from Calveric (Gavin kick)
Atlee – Green 13 run (Tschantre kick)
Atlee – Warren 10 run (Tschantre kick)
Atlee – Warren 1 run (kick failed)
RUSHING
Atlee – IWarren 21 carries, 203 yards, Green 13-113, Gilpin 2-7
MG – M. Harris 9-48, Orpiano 6-45, Calveric 2-12, Clark 2-10, Cooper 2-1
PASSING
Atlee – Hollins 2 completions, 5 attempts, 0 interceptions, 21 yards
MG – Calveric 13-20-0-170, Orpiano 2-3-0-13
RECEIVING
Atlee – Jasinski 1 reception, 16 yards, Warren 1-1