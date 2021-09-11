Atlee defeats Mills Godwin with a rushing attack that couldn't be slowed

Caleb Warren’s smile spoke volumes.

The 5-10, 205-pound Atlee High School running back had just rushed 21 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 27-7 victory over Mills Godwin Friday night at Axselle Stadium, and now, when asked to reflect upon his performance, he offered thanks to the crew that made it possible.

“First,” he said without hesitation, “I give credit to my O-line for opening the holes for me and allowing me to gain that many yards.”

He went on to explain that the Eagles, who stacked the box in an effort to thwart the visitors’ ram-it-down-your-throat running game, appeared to blitz defenders in a manner that allowed the Raiders’ forward wall to fend them off, thereby providing alleys for him and Keith Green (13 carries, 113 yards) into the wide open spaces of the secondary.

Who are those big guys who labor, often in anonymity, in the trenches?

Enabling the Raiders to dominate the line of scrimmage and establish the run were tackles Zedric Hayes and Matthew Sharp, guards Owen Ham and Brock Taylor, center Mason Myers, and tight end Zion Bryson.