Atlee field hockey off to hot start behind foundational senior class

Wednesday night in a home game against county rival Hanover, Atlee field hockey honored a senior class that holds a special place in fifth-year coach Heather Hodges' heart.

The Raiders (7-1 prior to Wednesday's game) have seven seniors that Hodges has brought along since they were in eighth grade in her first year leading the program -- Lilian Chamberlain, Lora Chandler, Ryann Fisher, Taylor Hall, Amanda Hazelgrove, Annie Malamphy and Marissa Scott.

That group bought into playing club field hockey and having a field hockey stick in their hands throughout the year, Hodges said, a major boost to the culture of the program.

"I have some awesome seniors who've really stepped up and owned some leadership roles for us, which has been really helpful," Hodges said, adding that their senior night was sure to prove a particularly emotional game.

"It's really cool to see how much they've grown as people, as young women, as athletes, as leaders. ... They've really bought into our ethics, our morals, who we want to be as a whole."

Hodges' program has made it to states a few times over the last five years, but fell short of that goal last season. So a return to the Class 4 tournament is the key target for an Atlee team that's allowed just four goals through eight games and no more than one goal in a single game.

Younger talent has augmented the core seniors well, Hodges said, namely junior Olivia Ritter, a third-year varsity midfielder who's scored five goals this season, tied for the team lead with center forward Chamberlain, who also has a team-high three assists, and midfielder Lora Chandler (one assist).

Sophomore goalie Lenna Chandler has also proven a key piece, averaging less than a goal allowed per game.

Hazelgrove captains the back line at center back and organizes the defense, Hodges called her "a brick wall back there." Juniors Macyn Goudie and Ella Lanzo have teamed up with Hazelgrove to make up an experienced backfield.

"They just work really well as a unit together," Hodges said of her defense.

Atlee had five different goal scorers in its 7-1 victory over Hanover on Sept. 7, a spread Hodges said is indicative of a collective effort going forward where much of the Raiders lineup is an offensive threat.

The Raiders' only loss is a 1-0 defeat to a traditionally strong Douglas Freeman (6-5) program, and upcoming games against Powhatan (3-3) and Deep Run (5-2) will be good measuring sticks to see how Atlee stacks up against the area's top teams outside of the Capital District.

A recent 2-1 win over a strong Glen Allen (6-3) side would appear to indicate Hodges and her Raiders will be up for any local challenges.

"It's nice to play against competition when I get to see our goalie and defenders work, I like to see them challenged so we're looking forward to those upcoming games," Hodges said.