Atlee football plays on award-winning field, courtesy of Raiders' turfgrass program

You'd be hard pressed to find a more patriotic end zone design than that of the Atlee Raiders.

A star-studded A and T transition into a half-stars, half-stripes L before red and white stripes emblazon both Es. Even down to the stars-and-stripes yardage markers, the detail of the field work is something any team would be proud to play on.

And it's all courtesy of the high school's turfgrass program, co-founded in 2001 by Virginia Tech grad and Atlee teacher Marc Moran.

Moran and his students' design, originally conceptualized for the program's 2021 homecoming game, over the summer was awarded first place among a national field that included minor league baseball teams and universities in the Sports Field Management Association's annual stars and stripes competition.

SFMA is a nonprofit that manages facilities at schools, colleges and universities, parks and recreational centers and professional sports stadiums across the United States.

Atlee's stars and stripes design garnered more than 500 votes.

"People assume you go out there with a big old stencil and make it happen, and it's not that way," Moran said of the process behind bringing the design to life, adding that he helped with the concept, but his students did all the hands-on work.

"It takes a lot of time to plan out. ... It's really a community-based program and it's fun to see kids take pride in what they're doing."

Moran has taught at the school since 1999 and earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural education from Tech. He's friends with David Mellor, the head grounds keeper for the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, and Moran cited the intricate field work on display at many pro baseball stadiums as inspiration for much of his program's work.

In conjunction with Hanover County Public Schools, Moran in 2001 helped develop the state's first turf science curriculum. The program has since grown to average 40 to 60 students per year.

"We wanted to come up with a new focus area that would serve our communities, and it checked all the boxes," Moran said.

"Agriculture is everywhere. We were able to take what we traditionally did in a production agriculture program and revamp it so that we take a more universal approach to agriculture. We used grass as our crop."

The stars and stripes award is mostly based on aesthetics, Moran said, whereas SFMA field of the year awards are "more prestigious" when it comes to the ins and outs of field maintenance, incorporating more practical elements like irrigation and playability.

Atlee won the award for national high school football field of the year in 2006; national high school softball field of the year in 2009; national soccer field of the year in 2010 and sporting grounds of the year in 2016, an all-encompassing honor incorporating different areas such as the Raiders' lacrosse field. All these honors can be attributed to Moran's students.

Moran said roughly 50% of the students in his program enter the field work industry at some level. He's had students do internships with the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins. One worked on a U.S. Women's Open golf course during a college internship.

Many former students have even followed in Moran's footsteps and entered the turf science program at Tech, he said.

"I enjoy when any of my kids go off and be successful, whether they remain in the industry or not," Moran said. "But it's really cool to see them do some neat things at the professional level. ... Our program is visible across the country."