Atlee girls, Midlothian boys take top honors at Class 5, Region B swim meet

“We follow the scores on an app, and we knew we were ahead, but it comes down to the last couple events before you really know,” Bryson said. “By the time everything gets posted, most of the people have left.”

The Atlee girls celebration was similarly subdued, though Raiders coach Karen Seeber said two of her swimmers got to take home their trophy.

“The kids were really excited. I told them, take the trophy home, take all the pictures you want, because we can’t really do the group one safely,” Seeber said. “They were thrilled about that.”

Molly Ivie won the 200 free by a little more than a second over Midlothian’s Courtney Phillips, and finished third in the 100 butterfly. Maggie Ivie captured the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle titles. Seeber said the Ivie sisters got to take the trophy home for now. Atlee’s Alison Harvey won the 100 butterfly in a tight finish, beating Matoaca’s Korina Davis by .31 seconds.

“I can’t just point out one, it took a team to get there and get these points,” Seeber said. “We did miss having the whole team together, it was probably one of the quietest meets we’ve ever been at. But everyone stepped up and did their part. I’m really proud of them.”