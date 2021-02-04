Atlee girls, Midlothian boys take top honors at Class 5, Region B swim meet

The Atlee girls and Midlothian boys swim teams took home championships Thursday at the Class 5, Region B meet held at SwimRVA.
Trojans coach Gene Bryson, in his fifth year coaching the boys, said his team went into the meet with high hopes despite the program never having won the 5B meet before (Midlothian moved from Class 4 to Class 5 two years ago after winning the 4B meet). Midlothian qualified about 11 swimmers for states Thursday. The top four finishers from each event advance to the Class 5 state meet.
“Everybody put forward a wonderful effort,” Bryson said. “I got a really pretty trophy to take home.”
Midlothian was led by AJ Schwabe, who captured regional titles in the 200 and 100 free. Matt Duren took top honors in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. William Glass and Grady Potter finished second and third in the 500 free.
“We got good performances out of a lot of people, it’s hard to pinpoint one person,” Bryson said.
Schwabe was the most impressive, Bryson said, he cut his time down in the 200 and 100 free.
The coaches watched largely from the deck at SwimRVA, and the swimmers were up in the gallery to maintain distancing. The separation made celebrating with that “pretty trophy” a little difficult, Bryson said.
“We follow the scores on an app, and we knew we were ahead, but it comes down to the last couple events before you really know,” Bryson said. “By the time everything gets posted, most of the people have left.”
The Atlee girls celebration was similarly subdued, though Raiders coach Karen Seeber said two of her swimmers got to take home their trophy.
“The kids were really excited. I told them, take the trophy home, take all the pictures you want, because we can’t really do the group one safely,” Seeber said. “They were thrilled about that.”
Molly Ivie won the 200 free by a little more than a second over Midlothian’s Courtney Phillips, and finished third in the 100 butterfly. Maggie Ivie captured the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle titles. Seeber said the Ivie sisters got to take the trophy home for now. Atlee’s Alison Harvey won the 100 butterfly in a tight finish, beating Matoaca’s Korina Davis by .31 seconds.
“I can’t just point out one, it took a team to get there and get these points,” Seeber said. “We did miss having the whole team together, it was probably one of the quietest meets we’ve ever been at. But everyone stepped up and did their part. I’m really proud of them.”
For a time, Seeber wasn’t sure if Atlee would even have a season. She added that she’s grateful to the school and parents for allowing her and her team to take part in the meet, “because I know the kids really appreciated being in the water. I think it was the best thing mentally for them, just the opportunity to swim.”
The athletes couldn’t swim normal relays because of distancing regulations. But schools submitted relay times from practice or other events, and the top four times for each relay will still advance to compete at states.
Other standout performances included Matoaca’s Blakely Dean, who won the 100 butterfly to help the Warriors boys finish second, 19 points behind Midlothian. Dean also finished second to Schwabe in the 200 free by less than a second.
“I knew if I wanted to go out and win the race, I had to be fast off the blocks and have really good underwaters off my start,” Dean said of the 100 fly. “I knew I had to be fast into my turns, couldn’t be slow off the walls.”
Dean tried to catch Schwabe in the last 100 of the 200 free, and was steadily closing the distance when Schwabe touched the wall. The Warriors’ Alex Scott had a strong showing as well, he finished second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 fly. This was only Matoaca’s third meet of the season.
“It’s weird not having as many people there as there usually is,” Dean said. “I’m grateful we had a season though.”
CLASS 5, REGION B RESULTS
Boys team scores: 1. Midlothian 315; 2. Matoaca 296; 3. Atlee 235; 4. Clover Hill; 187 5. Manchester 98; 6. L.C. Bird 92
Girls team scores: 1. Atlee 343; 2. Midlothian 277; 3. Matoaca 244; 4. Clover Hill 200; 5. Manchester 117; 6. L.C. Bird 17
Boys individual results: 200 free: Schwabe (MID) 1:43.63; 200 IM: Duren (MID) 1:58.4; 50 free: C. Johnson (CH) 21.46; 100 butterfly: Dean (MAT) 52.31; 100 free: Schwabe (MID) 47.98; 500 free: D. Johnson (LCB) 4:46.21; 100 backstroke: Duren (MID) 51.39; 100 breaststroke: Rempe (ATL) 58.02
Girls individual results: 200 free: Molly Ivie (ATL) 1:57.22; 200 IM: K. Davis (MAT) 2:12.76; 50 free: Schorr (CH) 24.85; 100 butterfly: Harvey (ATL) 59.51; 100 free: Maggie Ivie (ATL) 54.1; 500 free: Phillips (MID) 5:12.94; 100 backstroke: Maggie Ivie (ATL) 58.89; 100 breaststroke: Schorr (CH) 1:06.94
CLASS 4, REGION B RESULTS
(Locals only)
Boys team scores: 1. Monacan 351; 2. Hanover 314; 5. Patrick Henry 180; 7. Mechanicsville 146; 9. Powhatan 104; 10. Louisa 89; 12. Caroline 8
Girls team scores: 1. Monacan 376; 3. Hanover 290; 6. Patrick Henry 143; 7. Mechanicsville 110; 8. Powhatan 93; 9. Caroline 92; 10. Louisa 83
Boys individual results: 200 medley relay: Monacan (Macomson, Higgins, Buell, Johns) 1:40.42; 200 free: Hufford (MON) 1:49.91; 200 IM: Pacheck (Spotsylvania) 2:01.53; 50 free: Macomson (MON) 22.05; 100 butterfly: Peck (Chancellor) 52.59; 100 free: Higgins (MON) 48.93; 500 free: Hufford (MON) 4:37.43; 200 free relay: Monacan (Keane, Johns, Hufford, Macomson) 1:29.73; 100 backstroke: Peck (Chancellor) 52.06; 100 breaststroke: Higgins (MON) 1:01.64; 400 free relay: Monacan (Keane, Buell, Higgins, Hufford) 3:18.37
Girls individual results: 200 medley relay: Monacan (Ritchie, Brown, C. Dillman, Philips) 1:51.06; Ritchie (MON) 1:53.38; 200 IM: Barnard (Powhatan) 2:05.82; 50 free: Joseph (Courtland) 24.58; 100 butterfly: C. Dillman (MON) 57.96; 100 free: Joseph (Courtland) 53.31; 500 free: Barnard (PHAS) 5:05.28; 200 free relay: King George (Green, Graham, Han, Graves) 1:43.11; 100 backstroke: Ritchie (MON) 56.83; 100 breaststroke: Brown (MON) 1:06.94; 400 free relay: Monacan (Ritchie, Paterson, C. Dillman, S. Dillman) 3:40.13
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim