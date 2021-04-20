Atlee girls volleyball falls to Hickory in state semifinal

When watching film of Hickory’s girls volleyball team before their VHSL Class 5 state semifinal match, Atlee head coach Curtis Carpenter suspected his Raiders might have a battle on their hands.
Not far into the first set of their semifinal match at Atlee Tuesday night, Carpenter saw his suspicions borne out.
The Hawks jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first set, and while the Raiders rallied and closed the gap, Hickory won the set 25-23 and swept the remainder 25-18, 25-21 to advance to the state championship at Freedom (South Riding) Friday or Saturday at a time to be determined.
“Hickory, they’re a stout team,” Carpenter said. “We’re used to coming at our opponents from every direction. Well, we came across somebody that came at us from every direction. . . . I watched some film on them and one of the things that caught my attention was that they swung at everything and they’re as scrappy as can be.
“And guess what they did tonight? They swung at everything and then they kept things alive because they’re scrappy.”
The teams engaged in a number of long exchanges, but the Hawks’ at times miraculous ability to keep the ball off the floor proved a decisive advantage. Yet the Raiders pushed Hickory hard and managed to force the Hawks into several timeouts to regroup.
The sets followed a pattern. In the first and third, Hickory built a big lead before Atlee caught up to keep it tight down the stretch. In the second set, Atlee stayed with Hickory until the Hawks pulled away late.
A key factor in the Raiders staying in the match was their energy level, and a key factor in keeping their energy level up was senior libero Rylie Harris. All through the season, she embraced the responsibility.
“I enjoy it. It helps my team get fired up and want to play and have the fire in them to beat the other team,” Harris said. “Sometimes it can get exhausting, but I love when they get pumped, too, and we all are bouncing off of each other. It’s really fun to play.”
Addison Chapman and Morgan Crawford led the Raiders with eight assists apiece. Brianna Brown had 23 assists and 11 digs, while Harris finished with 15 digs.
Brown and Harris are among eight seniors Carpenter has to say farewell to now that the Raiders’ season has come to an end.
“I’m sad because I have a good group of kids. I’m losing eight of them,” Carpenter said. “But they’ve had a good career. It would have been nice to make it to that final. It wasn’t meant to be.”