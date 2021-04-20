Atlee girls volleyball falls to Hickory in state semifinal

The sets followed a pattern. In the first and third, Hickory built a big lead before Atlee caught up to keep it tight down the stretch. In the second set, Atlee stayed with Hickory until the Hawks pulled away late.

A key factor in the Raiders staying in the match was their energy level, and a key factor in keeping their energy level up was senior libero Rylie Harris. All through the season, she embraced the responsibility.

“I enjoy it. It helps my team get fired up and want to play and have the fire in them to beat the other team,” Harris said. “Sometimes it can get exhausting, but I love when they get pumped, too, and we all are bouncing off of each other. It’s really fun to play.”

Addison Chapman and Morgan Crawford led the Raiders with eight assists apiece. Brianna Brown had 23 assists and 11 digs, while Harris finished with 15 digs.

Brown and Harris are among eight seniors Carpenter has to say farewell to now that the Raiders’ season has come to an end.