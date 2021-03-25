Atlee girls volleyball undefeated ahead of Senior Night

Reigning Class 5, Region B girls volleyball champion Atlee is 9-0, and the Raiders have dropped just three sets on the season ahead of a Senior Night matchup with Patrick Henry (6-3) on Thursday.

For volleyball, each Hanover school is playing one another four times for a 12-game schedule. The Patriots are the only team to take sets off the Raiders thus far. Atlee coach Curtis Carpenter said his girls will be ready for a scrappy contest.

"They're solid, they play with a lot of emotion, when we show up they turn up the energy," Carpenter said of Patrick Henry. "Hats off to them."

Carpenter said the localized schedule is challenging, in part because it's always hard to beat the same team twice, much less four times.

He added that the pressure is on every week, because the points system for determining seeding in the regional tournament remains the same as in normal years. Even if Atlee maintains its unblemished record through the end of the season, it could be seeded as low as fourth at regionals because of the repetition in competition.

Additionally, only the region champion qualifies for states, as opposed to typical years where both region finalists move on.