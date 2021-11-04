Atlee, Hanover top Class 4, Region B cross country meet

Reigning All-Metro runner of the year Alli Crytser played it slow this cross country season while dealing with a medical issue.

By the time she was back on the course, there was nothing slow about her.

Crytser, a junior from Hanover, claimed first place in the girls race at the Class 4, Region B cross country championships at Pole Green Park on Wednesday, leading the Hawks to a team title as well.

Atlee took the top team prize in the boys race, while Patrick Henry's Trevor Mason (15:39.50) continued his impressive season by winning the boys individual title. PH teammate Luke Taylor was runner-up at 15:46.20.

Crytser only ran in two races before Wednesday because of low iron levels, with coach Rich Firth saying it was just out of precaution. She raced on Sept. 18 but sat out the MileStat.com XC Invitational and other meets until a Capital District meet on Oct. 20. There, she looked back to form, finishing first in 18:22.

"She ran actually pretty fast for a little meet," Firth said. "Her training had been spectacular up to that point ... Because she's such an elite runner, we just didn't want to take any chances and we wanted to make sure she was ready and healthy for the big time."