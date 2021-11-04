Atlee, Hanover top Class 4, Region B cross country meet

Reigning All-Metro runner of the year Alli Crytser played it slow this cross country season while dealing with a medical issue.
By the time she was back on the course, there was nothing slow about her.
Crytser, a junior from Hanover, claimed first place in the girls race at the Class 4, Region B cross country championships at Pole Green Park on Wednesday, leading the Hawks to a team title as well.
Atlee took the top team prize in the boys race, while Patrick Henry's Trevor Mason (15:39.50) continued his impressive season by winning the boys individual title. PH teammate Luke Taylor was runner-up at 15:46.20.
Crytser only ran in two races before Wednesday because of low iron levels, with coach Rich Firth saying it was just out of precaution. She raced on Sept. 18 but sat out the MileStat.com XC Invitational and other meets until a Capital District meet on Oct. 20. There, she looked back to form, finishing first in 18:22.
"She ran actually pretty fast for a little meet," Firth said. "Her training had been spectacular up to that point ... Because she's such an elite runner, we just didn't want to take any chances and we wanted to make sure she was ready and healthy for the big time."
Crytser clocked in at 18:00.20 on Wednesday, falling just short of her fifth career sub-18 5K. Patrick Henry's Logan Nuckols, a basketball standout competing in her first XC season, was the only other girl to cross under 19 minutes. She finished second at 18:37.10.
Hanover had freshman Ellie Agustin (19:47.20) finish fourth and sophomore Hannah Clarke (19:56.60) fifth, creating a strong scoring foundation for a young team with just one senior on it. All five scoring runners for the Hawks finished in the top 12. Atlee was second in the girls team standings with 73 points.
While the Hawks will be hunting for a favorable spot at next weekend's Class 4 state meet, Crytser, who has multiple state track titles, is seeking for her first state XC title.
"I really believe she'll be up there," Firth said. "Whether she wins or finishes first, second or third, I'm not sure, but she's one of the elite runners in the state."
The Atlee boys, tasked to hold off Mason, Taylor and the Patriots, were led by Travis Albon, who finished third at 15:48.60. It was his second straight meet posting a personal-best time.
Albon finished fourth at last year's Class 5 state meet, but coach Neil Mathews thinks it took him a little while this season to rev himself back up.
"Now that we're in the most important time of the year, he's running his best times ever," Mathews aid. "His confidence has come rushing back. ... He proved last year that a confident Travis ... is part of the formula it takes to come out on top."
The Raiders won the state championship in Class 5 in the spring, but they were moved to Class 4 this year. While Atlee is now distanced from other local contenders like Glen Allen, it faces an entirely new set of challenges in the form of Loudoun Valley, Jefferson Forest and other powerhouses programs from outside of Richmond.
That comes with its own pros and cons as Mathews and the Raiders search for back-to-back titles across different divisions next weekend.
"Glen Allen has been a great measuring stick for the last couple years. We have a great rivalry there," Mathews said. "So it's a shame we got reclassified, but it also creates an opportunity for both of us to hopefully shine now."
Glen Allen, Deep Run split 5C titles
Following season-long success for both teams, the Glen Allen boys and Deep Run girls split the top honors at the Class 5, Region C cross country championships at Pole Green Park on Wednesday.
The Jaguars (25 points) and Wildcats (38) are positioned for state-title contention next weekend in The Plains.
Mills Godwin's Nance Berkley won the individual title in the boys race, finishing in 15:42.20 and beating out Glen Allen's Ben Hagerich (15:51.30) and Douglas Freeman's Brett Bishop (15:54.60).
Four of the next five runners that crossed were Jaguars, solidifying an impressive team showing for Glen Allen. All seven varsity Jaguars finished in the top 20 overall.
Freeman was second and Godwin was third in the team standings.
Midlothian's Gabrielle Garcia claimed the top prize in the girls race (18:53.10), while Sidney Walters paced Deep Run with her second-place finish (19:13.20).
The Wildcats edged the Jaguars by just six points as a team. The Trojans took third.
Maggie Walker sweeps 3B meet
Maggie Walker GS continued its longtime postseason success on Saturday at the Class 3, Region B cross country championships in Culpeper, winning both the boys and girls team titles.
Green Dragons senior Ben Blanchard took first place in the boys race (17:03.60). His group totaled 41 points. Meridian was second at 64.
The girls fared even better as whole, scoring 37 points. Maggie Walker senior Catherine Garrison placed third (19:35.70) and junior Gray Pershing was fourth (20:06.10).
