Atlee High grad/Scott's Addition resident Connor Overton went from fishing for a pitching job to seven strong bites

“Their pitching development is on another level,” said Overton. “The guys that they have hired and the guys they have had in the system are, in the pitching world, you would call them geniuses. It was an opportunity to get to work with them and potentially take my career to the next level.”

His journey from obscurity to the big leagues was propelled by “One, for sure, the mental game. I took a lot of pressure off myself and my mind was just way more calm than it had ever been in previous years,” Overton, who lives in Scott’s Addition, said during a training break Monday.

“And part of that also was because I wasn’t trying to just blow people away. I realized that I had so many more weapons, as far as change-up, slider, curveball. I was able to learn how to really pitch. I was able to keep a lot of (batters) off-balance and get a lot of weak contact throughout the year, and enabled to myself to go for multiple innings.”

He became so comfortable with his change-up last season that he threw it while behind in the count.

Overton works out at Mechanicsville’s Big Guns Personal Training and Adams Performance (located in Richmond Baseball Academy West).