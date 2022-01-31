Atlee High grad/Scott's Addition resident Connor Overton went from fishing for a pitching job to seven strong bites

In about a year, Atlee High grad Connor Overton went from posting a Twitter video that fished for a job on any level of affiliated baseball, to several MLB teams wanting him to audition for big-league rosters this spring.
Overton, a 28-year-old right-hander who attended Old Dominion, is among the baseball personnel itching to get back to the game in spring training, whose scheduled start is threatened by the ongoing lockout.
Overton is particularly interested in resuming his big-league career because it began just last summer after many years, some of them injury-plagued, in the minors.
The Twitter video Overton posted – featuring velocity between 95 and 98 mph - led to a tryout for the Toronto Blue Jays, and that organization signed Overton, assigning him to Triple-A Buffalo to begin 2021. Overton excelled through 21 appearances with Buffalo, as a starter and reliever (2.03 ERA in 58 innings), earning a mid-August elevation to Toronto.
In his first experience in the big leagues, Overton turned in four scoreless appearances as a Blue Jay. Later last season, he pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, with three starts among five appearances.
Overton, who remains a Richmond resident, became a free agent following last season and said he subsequently fielded seven offers. He picked the Cincinnati Reds. Overton signed a minor-league deal that included an invite to Reds’ big-league spring training. The Reds stuck out to him because of potential bullpen openings and …
“Their pitching development is on another level,” said Overton. “The guys that they have hired and the guys they have had in the system are, in the pitching world, you would call them geniuses. It was an opportunity to get to work with them and potentially take my career to the next level.”
His journey from obscurity to the big leagues was propelled by “One, for sure, the mental game. I took a lot of pressure off myself and my mind was just way more calm than it had ever been in previous years,” Overton, who lives in Scott’s Addition, said during a training break Monday.
“And part of that also was because I wasn’t trying to just blow people away. I realized that I had so many more weapons, as far as change-up, slider, curveball. I was able to learn how to really pitch. I was able to keep a lot of (batters) off-balance and get a lot of weak contact throughout the year, and enabled to myself to go for multiple innings.”
He became so comfortable with his change-up last season that he threw it while behind in the count.
Overton works out at Mechanicsville’s Big Guns Personal Training and Adams Performance (located in Richmond Baseball Academy West).
The Miami Marlins selected Overton in the 15th round of the 2014 draft. The Marlins, the Washington Nationals, and San Francisco Giants didn't see enough out of Overton as a minor leaguer to keep him. In 2019, Overton was released by the Giants when he was a member of his hometown Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Giants' Double-A affiliate.
The rest of that year, Overton played for Lancaster of the independent Atlantic League.
