Atlee knocks off Mechanicsville in field hockey to avenge early-season loss

Chamberlain, who knocked in the game-winning goal through a scrum in front of the cage, has been a force on the attack. Her offensive production was highlighted by a hat trick against Patrick Henry.

“She’s been really helpful on the attack in setting up our press efficiently and quickly while getting everyone set up where they need to be,” Hodges said. “She’s also really creative in the circle and good at making things happen.”

Hodges described midfielder Hazelgrove as a patient, calm player. Along with providing some big block tackles for the Raiders, her field vision enables her to step up on the attack as well.

Along with scoring the tying goal in the second quarter, a stick save from Hazelgrove kept the Mustangs from typing it up late in the fourth.

But she still didn’t feel like it was her best game — her eyes were on returning the shutout.

“I feel like I let a goal in, scored one, then I saved one, so I’m pretty proud of that, although it’s not my best work,” Hazelgrove said.

Hazelgrove said she and her teammates knew they would have to elevate their play to take on the gaps left by the graduating seniors, and their success so far this season validates their effort.