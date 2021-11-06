Atlee rides Caleb Warren in victory over Hanover

Just seven months ago, the Atlee Raiders left Hanover High School with their season ended by their archrival in a game they once led 19-0.

Friday night, with their season on the line, a powerful rushing offense and timely defense pinned disappointment on the Hawks, as Atlee bested Hanover 16-7 and likely seized the eighth and final playoff berth in Class 4, Region B. Hanover, which began the night in eighth in the Virginia High School League ratings, saw its season close at 4-5.

The star of the show was senior tailback Caleb Warren, who took hit after hit while toting the football 32 times for 249 yards and both Raiders touchdowns.

“That was a grind-it-up win,” said an exhausted Matt Gray, Atlee’s head coach. “[Warren] is an explosive kid, hard working, he’s super humble. He’s everything you want at the tailback position.”

Warren’s night got off to a hot start after the Atlee (6-4) defense stopped Hanover’s opening drive on a fourth-and-1 at the Raiders 5-yard line. The Raiders then used the power of Warren, and a perfectly thrown 45-yard pass from quarterback Brooks Hollins to Tae Gilpin, for a 95-yard drive capped by a 1-yard Warren run for a 7-0 lead with 2:47 left in the first period.