Atlee rides Caleb Warren in victory over Hanover

Just seven months ago, the Atlee Raiders left Hanover High School with their season ended by their archrival in a game they once led 19-0.
Friday night, with their season on the line, a powerful rushing offense and timely defense pinned disappointment on the Hawks, as Atlee bested Hanover 16-7 and likely seized the eighth and final playoff berth in Class 4, Region B. Hanover, which began the night in eighth in the Virginia High School League ratings, saw its season close at 4-5.
The star of the show was senior tailback Caleb Warren, who took hit after hit while toting the football 32 times for 249 yards and both Raiders touchdowns.
“That was a grind-it-up win,” said an exhausted Matt Gray, Atlee’s head coach. “[Warren] is an explosive kid, hard working, he’s super humble. He’s everything you want at the tailback position.”
Warren’s night got off to a hot start after the Atlee (6-4) defense stopped Hanover’s opening drive on a fourth-and-1 at the Raiders 5-yard line. The Raiders then used the power of Warren, and a perfectly thrown 45-yard pass from quarterback Brooks Hollins to Tae Gilpin, for a 95-yard drive capped by a 1-yard Warren run for a 7-0 lead with 2:47 left in the first period.
Possessions were hard to come by due to the quick pace of the game. The Raiders were able to drive to the Hanover 1, but on fourth-and-goal the Hawks defense came to life, stuffing Warren outside the goal line.
In all, there were four turnover on downs, two by each team, as both took gambles on a night where a two-possession lead could determine the win. After two scoreless periods, the Raiders again drove deep but stalled, settling for a 20-yard field goal from Zach Tschantre to give Atlee a 10-0 lead with 9:46 left in the game.
Hanover finally answered as Beau Sahnow, filling in at quarterback for injured Cole Elrod, flipped a 6-yard pass to Chase Flora with 4:30 left to cut the lead to 10-7.
But Gray handed the keys to Warren and the offensive line, wiping precious seconds off the clock while moving down the field and forcing Hanover to use its timeouts. Warren converted a third-and-1 at the Hawks 37, then, on the next play, rumbled 30 yards for the game-clincher.
The nature of the game didn’t shock Gray, who has seen a lot in his six seasons patrolling the Raiders sidelines, in this storied series.
“In this game, I don’t think anything ever surprises you,” Gray said. “With [Hanover], you take records, throw them out the window, regional rankings, too. All of that stuff doesn’t matter. You line up and go at it.”
The official region playoff bracket is scheduled to be released by the VHSL on Sunday.