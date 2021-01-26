Atlee’s Rival Axselle nails game-winner from beyond half court

Atlee High boys basketball coach Rally Axselle said his son, Rival, has hit a few game-winning shots in AAU, but nothing rivaling the one he made Monday night at the buzzer to give the Raiders a 63-60 victory over Mechanicsville.

After the 6-foot-4 junior wing made two free throws with about 9 seconds left to give Atlee a 60-58 lead, the Raiders called timeout to talk about defense.

Mechanicsville, which won a game earlier this season when Drew Ware made a 3-pointer at the buzzer after taking a three-quarter court pass, foiled that strategy when Ware dribbled up the court and tied the game with a pull-up 15-footer.

As the ball came through the basket, Atlee’s Drew Hollins grabbed it and made a quick inbounds pass to Axselle on the right side. About a step beyond the top of the key on his end, he launched about a 60-footer that went in.

With his teammates chasing him, Axselle ran off the court and into the hallway.

“When it left his hand I was like, ‘Well, maybe it’ll hit the rim or hit the backboard,’” Coach Axselle said. “You don’t really expect it to go in from 60 feet.”