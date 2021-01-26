Atlee’s Rival Axselle nails game-winner from beyond half court

Atlee High boys basketball coach Rally Axselle said his son, Rival, has hit a few game-winning shots in AAU, but nothing rivaling the one he made Monday night at the buzzer to give the Raiders a 63-60 victory over Mechanicsville.
After the 6-foot-4 junior wing made two free throws with about 9 seconds left to give Atlee a 60-58 lead, the Raiders called timeout to talk about defense.
Mechanicsville, which won a game earlier this season when Drew Ware made a 3-pointer at the buzzer after taking a three-quarter court pass, foiled that strategy when Ware dribbled up the court and tied the game with a pull-up 15-footer.
As the ball came through the basket, Atlee’s Drew Hollins grabbed it and made a quick inbounds pass to Axselle on the right side. About a step beyond the top of the key on his end, he launched about a 60-footer that went in.
With his teammates chasing him, Axselle ran off the court and into the hallway.
“When it left his hand I was like, ‘Well, maybe it’ll hit the rim or hit the backboard,’” Coach Axselle said. “You don’t really expect it to go in from 60 feet.”
Axselle said his team barely has had time to go over the basics this season, much less end-of-game situations. Not counting tryouts, his team (2-2) has had three practices after being quarantined for COVID-19.
In fact, Axselle said he, his coaching staff and one of his players were trying to call timeout after Ware’s shot to set up a length-of-the-court pass. Luckily, he said, the officials didn’t see them.
Rival Axselle finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Bronson Davis had 10 points. Axselle is averaging about 16 points.
Having his son play for him, Axselle said with a laugh, is pretty good most of the time but sometimes can be a challenge.
“It’s a fun experience,” he said. “It was pretty cool to see him hit that shot as a parent and a coach, the coach maybe more important, but the parent part of me was pretty excited, too.”
