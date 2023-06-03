There can be a ton of distractions in a quest for a championship.

Atlee Raiders boys lacrosse carried an unbeaten record into Friday’s Class 4 state quarterfinal against Cave Spring of Roanoke. Seniors are approaching commencement, underclassmen are pushing through the final work of the school year.

Even a simple comment from a fan could make one waver. But not Atlee coach Fielding Crawford.

“Had somebody say today, 'Hey, you’ve got a big game tonight,'” Crawford mentioned. “It’s just a game. The field is the same size, the ball is the same size, whether it’s the first game of the season or a state game.”

That laser focus that showers down from Crawford to his entire team was on full display as the Raiders improved to 18-0 with a 20-2 thumping of the Knights.

Atlee seized the match from the start. The Knights (15-4) won the first faceoff, turned it over, and Ryan Miller made them pay. His first of three goals, all assisted by his brother Kevin, gave Atlee the lead just 31 seconds in.

It would be another 7 minutes before Cave Spring had an actual shot opportunity, which they converted on a goal from Carter Jeffords. But by that time, with 4:29 left in the first period, the Raiders led 10-1.

Atlee struggled offensively early in the second period, then went on a 5-0 run beginning with a Thomas Lask goal with 5:19 to the half, and completed when Caleb Cunningham fired one into the net. The Knights scored with sixteen seconds left to make the margin 16-2 at intermission.

With a running clock, the Raiders, utilizing their depth, scored twice in each the third and fourth periods, two of the tallies coming from junior Brenton Buchanan.

While the Knights had better offensive opportunities as the match wore on, they were few and far between in comparison to Atlee, whose speed and agility allowed them to simply blow past their opponents in that decisive first stanza.

The path to a second Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 4 state championship will remain at the friendly confines as Atlee will host a state semifinal against either E.C. Glass or Western Albemarle, who play Saturday afternoon. The match will be held either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Those details themselves could be distractions for many teams. But not these Raiders.

They defeated Western Albemarle 21-11 for the region crown last week. A match with E.C. Glass would be a rematch of the state semifinal round a year ago, when Atlee returned from Lynchburg with a 16-5 triumph en route to the school’s first state lacrosse championship.

Whoever lines up against them next week, the first focus, Crawford says, is on his own locker room.

“It’s about focusing on ourselves, first and foremost, and trying to get better every day in practice,” Crawford said. “We scout teams and scout tendencies, but for us it’s about trying to be the best at what we know how to do.”

This year, the Raiders are proving they know how to win.