There can be a ton of distractions in a quest for a championship.
Atlee Raiders boys lacrosse carried an unbeaten record into Friday’s Class 4 state quarterfinal against Cave Spring of Roanoke. Seniors are approaching commencement, underclassmen are pushing through the final work of the school year.
Even a simple comment from a fan could make one waver. But not Atlee coach Fielding Crawford.
“Had somebody say today, 'Hey, you’ve got a big game tonight,'” Crawford mentioned. “It’s just a game. The field is the same size, the ball is the same size, whether it’s the first game of the season or a state game.”
That laser focus that showers down from Crawford to his entire team was on full display as the Raiders improved to 18-0 with a 20-2 thumping of the Knights.
Atlee seized the match from the start. The Knights (15-4) won the first faceoff, turned it over, and Ryan Miller made them pay. His first of three goals, all assisted by his brother Kevin, gave Atlee the lead just 31 seconds in.
It would be another 7 minutes before Cave Spring had an actual shot opportunity, which they converted on a goal from Carter Jeffords. But by that time, with 4:29 left in the first period, the Raiders led 10-1.
Atlee struggled offensively early in the second period, then went on a 5-0 run beginning with a Thomas Lask goal with 5:19 to the half, and completed when Caleb Cunningham fired one into the net. The Knights scored with sixteen seconds left to make the margin 16-2 at intermission.
With a running clock, the Raiders, utilizing their depth, scored twice in each the third and fourth periods, two of the tallies coming from junior Brenton Buchanan.
While the Knights had better offensive opportunities as the match wore on, they were few and far between in comparison to Atlee, whose speed and agility allowed them to simply blow past their opponents in that decisive first stanza.
The path to a second Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 4 state championship will remain at the friendly confines as Atlee will host a state semifinal against either E.C. Glass or Western Albemarle, who play Saturday afternoon. The match will be held either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Those details themselves could be distractions for many teams. But not these Raiders.
They defeated Western Albemarle 21-11 for the region crown last week. A match with E.C. Glass would be a rematch of the state semifinal round a year ago, when Atlee returned from Lynchburg with a 16-5 triumph en route to the school’s first state lacrosse championship.
Whoever lines up against them next week, the first focus, Crawford says, is on his own locker room.
“It’s about focusing on ourselves, first and foremost, and trying to get better every day in practice,” Crawford said. “We scout teams and scout tendencies, but for us it’s about trying to be the best at what we know how to do.”
This year, the Raiders are proving they know how to win.
PHOTOS: Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown
With his sights set for victory in the June 9 Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown, Secretariat works out with an exercise rider in the shed row at Belmont Park, New York, May 23, 1973. The horse loosened up indoors to avoid rainy weather. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
Ron Frehm
Secretariat and jockey Ron Turcotte leave other racers in the dust at the 1973 Belmont Stakes.
Secretariat.com
FILE -- Jockey Ron Turcotte poses aboard Secretariat in the winners circle at Churchill Downs after winning the Kentucky Derby in 1973. (AP Photo/HO)
AP
"The track is very much of a man's world," says Penny Chenery, at her Laurel Hollow, New York, May 23, 1973. But Ms. Chenery, owner of Secretariat, adds: "I feel very comfortable there." She stresses however: "I don't want to be one of the boys, I want to be treated like a lady." The trophy is Secretariat's 1972 Horse of the Year award. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
Ron Frehm
Jockey Ron Turcotte pilots Secretariat (leading, #4) over the finish line at Aqueduct in New York, March 17, 1973 to win the $27,750 Bay Shore stakes in his debut as a three-year-old. The 1972 Horse of the Year, got under the wire 4½ lengths ahead of Champagne Charlie, with Michael Venezia up, second from left, with a time of 1:23 1/5. Venezia's mount was two and a half lengths ahead of Impecunious, right, ridden by James Moseley. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
Ron Frehm
Race horses Secretariat and Riva Ridge in their barn at Belmont racetrack, New York, Sept. 17, 1973, after a workout. Guard, maintained on a 24-hour basis to protect the fabulous pair, is seen in foreground feeding Secretariat. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)
Dave Pickoff
Groom Clay Arnold stands with the 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat, May 7, 1975 after giving him hiss daily bath. Old super horse has sired 27 foals since retiring to Claiborne farm in eastern Kentucky and his first offspring will be ready for the track in 1977. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Secretariat, who won the Triple Crown of racing in 1973, relaxes at the Claiborne Farm near Paris, Kentucky, May 2, 1974 with his groom, Edward Fields. Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stakes and the Preakness in 1973. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)
Bob Daugherty
FILE - This June 9, 1973, file photo shows Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat, reacting after her horse won the Belmont Stakes, and the Triple Crown, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Chenery, who bred and raced 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat as well as realizing her disabled father’s dream to win the Kentucky Derby in 1972 with Riva Ridge.
FILE - In this April 29, 2010, file photo, Secretariat owner Penny Chenery appears at a news conference about the movie based on the story of the legendary horse, in Louisville, Ky. Chenery, who bred and raced 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat as well as realizing her disabled father’s dream to win the Kentucky Derby in 1972 with Riva Ridge, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at her Boulder, Colo. home following complications from a stroke.
FILE- This June 9, 1973, file photo, shows Penny Chenery, right, as she receives the August Belmont Memorial Cup from New York Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller in the Belmont Park Winner's Circle, after her horse, Secretariat, won the Belmont Stakes by an astounding 31 lengths. Watching are jockey Ron Turcotte, second from left and Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton.
Harry Harris
Two of Secretariat's great granddaughters, Twinkie and Clever (right) walk in a pen in front of Secretariat's yearling stall where the 1973 triple crown winner stayed in his time at Meadow Farm, now home to the State Fair of Virginia in Doswell on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Groundshaker, a great-great granddaughter of Secretariat, at Meadow Event Park in Doswell VA Wed. March 23, 2016.
Mark Gormus
Ron Turcotte rides Secretariat at the Belmont Stakes on June 9, 1973. Secretariat won the race by 31 lengths and captured the Triple Crown. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Owner Penny Chenery shown with Secretariat in a family photo.
JOE MAHONEY
Nabil Elhilali from Malage, Spain, stopped by to see a Secretariat display at Main Street Station, which features the second largest horseshoe in the world along with other items from Meadow Farm, the land now occupied by Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
JOE MAHONEY
Kate Tweedy, daughter of Penny Chenery who operated The Meadow horse farm in Caroline County when Secretariat was born.
BILL LOHMANN
Curry Roberts, president of State Fair of Va. stands outside the stables that once housed the great Secretariat.
JAM
In this publicity image released by Disney, from second left, Diane Lane, Nelsan Ellis, Otto Thorwarth, and John Malkovich are shown in a scene from, "Secretariat." (AP Photo/Disney, John Bramley)
John Bramley
FILE - In this May 9, 1973 file photo, Secretariat, Ron Turcotte up, wins the 98th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Secretariat's owner has asked the Maryland Racing Commission to conduct a hearing about changing the time of the horse's winning run in the 1973 Preakness Stakes. Penny Chenery, along with Maryland Jockey Club president Tom Chuckas, say advances in modern video technology will prove Secretariat ran the 1 3/16 mile race in 1 minute, 53 and 2/5 seconds. That would have been a record at the time and would match the standing record for the Preakness.
The Associated Press
Penny Chenery, L, signed autographs for admirers during the 40th Anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown win in 1973. The event was held at Meadow Farm.
JOE MAHONEY
Ann Carter of Sandston shakes hands with racing hall of fame jockey Ron Turcotte during Secretariat celebrations at Meadow Farm.
JOE MAHONEY
Richmond Police Department's Mounted Division officers Amanda Bass, L, and Dawn Lehmann escorted the Percheron team driven by Goochland's Dr. Tom Newton and pulling a carriage bringing Penny Chenery and her daughter Kate Chenery Tweedy to celebrations for Secretariat's 40th anniversary of Triple Crown victories in 1973.
JOE MAHONEY
FILE -- Jockey Ron Turcotte poses aboard Secretariat in the winners circle at Churchill Downs after winning the Kentucky Derby in 1973. (AP Photo/HO)
AP
Secretariat, the record-breaking winner of the Kentucky Derby, is greeted in his stall at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, by exercise attendant George Davis and Penny Chenery in May 1973.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Secretariat shown winning the final leg of racing's 1973 Triple Crown at Belmont Park in New York.
AP
Meadow Farm, where Secretariat was born, photographed Tuesday, June 2, 1998.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Horses on Meadow Farm, where Secretariat was born, photographed Tuesday, June 2, 1998.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Ross Sternheimer, owner of Meadow Farm, stands at the door to Secretariat's stall. Photo taken Tuesday, June 2, 1998.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Triple Crown winner Secretariat gallops during a workout with exercise jockey George Davis in saddle at Arlington Park race track in Arlington Heights, Ill., Friday morning, June 29, 1973. (AP Photo)
STF
Ron Turcotte rides Secretariat to win the Belmont Stakes and capture the Triple Crown in this June 9, 1973 photo. Secretariat set a world record for a one and a half mile course in 2:24, and a record for largest margin of victory in the Belmont, 31 lengths.(AP Photo)
AP
Jockey Ron Turcotte, aboard Secretariat, turns for a look at the field many lengths behind in this June 9, 1973 photo as they make the final turn on his way to winning the Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown.
DAVE PICKOFF
FILE - In this June 9, 2012 file photo, retired jockey Ron Turcotte, left, who rode Secretariat to the Triple Crown in 1973, poses for photos with Kenny Foudy, 5, next to a statue of the race horse prior to the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
Mark Lennihan
Secretariat, the 1972 Horse of the Year, cools off in New York on March 17, 1973, after winning the seven furlong Bay Shore Stakes at Aqueduct by four and a half lengths in his debut as a 3-year-old. “He’s just like he was, good,” said jockey Ron Turcotte (checked shirt) after Secretariat’s explosive stretch run that took him to victory over Champagne Charlie. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)
Ron Frehm