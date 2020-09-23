VHSL grants Class 4, Region B more time to deal with future overload of schools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class 4, Region B will have more time to try to come up with a solution for its 20-school logjam when the Virginia High School League’s new alignment takes effect for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

At its final alignment meeting on Wednesday, the VHSL’s executive committee granted the region a delay, likely until the committee meets in February.

“This will allow us to explore, among all four regions [in Class 4], some different scenarios,” said Region 4B chairman Bill Swink, the activities director at Spotsylvania High School.

The region includes Richmond-area schools, along with schools in the Fredericksburg and Charlottesville areas.

Adjustments to the VHSL’s four-year classification plan created the overcrowded region. After two years – in 2021-22 – schools can move up or down in one of the six classifications (Class 6 is for the highest enrollments) as enrollments change. Each class is divided into four regions.

Area schools Atlee, Henrico, Matoaca and Varina saw enrollments decrease enough that they got approval from the league in late July to drop from Class 5 to Class 4. They’re scheduled to join Dinwiddie, George Wythe, Hanover, Huguenot, the former Lee-Davis, Monacan, Patrick Henry and Powhatan in 4B.