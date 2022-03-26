Atlee's Jada Foreman peaks at 'perfect' time for national championship

Atlee senior Jada Foreman was told to just stay patient as she lumbered through the early stages of the indoor track season.

In December, Foreman was stuck without competing for weeks because of illness and then winter break, and by the time she was running and jumping again, she didn’t feel like she was at her best. But her coaches at Atlee assured her that early winter wasn’t the time to peak.

She ended up peaking at the right time: championship season.

After sweeping every jump title at the Class 4 indoor meet, Foreman carried her late-season momentum to the New Balance Nationals Indoor at The Armory in New York City. She recorded a mark of 41 feet, 11½ inches in the triple jump championship on March 12, good enough for her first career national title.

“Everything happened how we wanted it to,” Foreman said. “It was all perfect timing, really.”

Foreman’s mark is the fifth best in state history and the third best in the country this season. She also set a new personal best in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 9½ inches, which was good for fourth in the competition and ninth best in the U.S. this season.

Foreman committed to the University of Southern California in December after a wildly successful junior season, and she was motivated to perform even better for her future coaches.

But her time on the sidelines left her catching up a bit in January. The VA Showcase in Virginia Beach was her first big meet of the season. The results were outstanding for most - she was second in the long jump and third in the triple jump - but they weren’t up to the standards she had set for herself the season prior.

“We reminded her, ‘Hey, are you here to win in the regular season, or is the goal still to win at the state meet and the national meet?’” said Atlee coach Neil Mathews. “We’re one of the few sports that gets that option. Our regular season doesn’t determine whether we get into the postseason or not, per se, especially with an athlete as talented as her. She’s in, so why not prepare for the end?”

Along with the pursuit of more titles, Foreman was looking to meet some benchmarks that were recommended by the coaches at USC. She wanted to hit 20 feet in the long jump, her specialty event, and 40 feet in the triple jump for the first time.

The long jump had always felt natural for Foreman, who started AAU track in elementary school, as did the high jump.

But the triple jump was a different beast for her. She didn’t starting working at the event until her junior year, and the extra coordination and steps were particularly taxing on her legs. That’s saying something for someone who spent years traveling from track practice to volleyball practice multiple days per week - she has focused more on track as a senior, although she still turned in an All-Metro season of volleyball in the fall.

Her early-season struggles faded from memory once the postseason hit. She was unmatched in all three of the jumps at the region and state meets, including her first triple jump over 40 feet at the Class 4 championships.

She took it easy on her legs after winning her trio of state titles, just working to refine some technical things before her attempts at a national championship.

“But it was nothing too heavy going into nationals because I knew it was the end of the season, and at this point, there’s nothing that can make or break you,” she said.

Foreman was freed a bit from the exhausting atmosphere of her team’s postseason run, and her nothing-to-lose attitude paid off immediately. Her first triple jump was the national-title winner.

“Everything clicked, she was physically ready and locked in mentally, physically,” said Mathews, who received a celebratory text from Foreman after her victory. “That’s been her goal the whole year.”

With one more outdoor season left to go, there’s little that Foreman has left to accomplish. She does want to eclipse that 20-foot long jump, and she wants to add some hardware via the 200 meters.

But her Raiders have finished runner-up at three different state meets by a total deficit of four points. It’s the final piece of the puzzle for her high school career, and she wants to get there with her team.