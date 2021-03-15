Atlee's Karly Thurman is the All-Metro gymnast of the year

While all of Thurman’s competitive history had been in club events before this year, she said being able to compete in this arena was a unique and exciting experience.

“Competing felt great,” Thurman said. “We were pretty much cutting our meets in half, but I really liked being able to compete in Hanover and then in states. It was just great to be able to go out, show my skills and do my coaches and teammates proud.”

During the regular season, Thurman was part of an Atlee core that included Hanna Goodman, Anna Johnson and Liza Owens.

Thurman and Owens were the only Raiders able to compete in the state tournament, but the squad collected some top scores in the season's second meet, keeping neck-and-neck with Mechanicsville.

And, despite the independence required to succeed during solo events, community connection played a large part in attracting Thurman to the sport.

The relationships and support Thurman saw developing through the gymnastic career of her older sister, Karoline Thurman, motivated her to try out the sport for herself early on.

Once she gave gymnastics a chance herself, she was bit by the competitive bug, too, and she attributes her success now to years of attentive development.