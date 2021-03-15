Atlee's Karly Thurman is the All-Metro gymnast of the year

In a COVID-shortened season, every student athlete had a limited window to showcase themselves — that was especially true of Atlee senior Karly Thurman, the All-Metro gymnast of the year.
Because of her club obligations, and wanting to minimize the risk of injury, this was Thurman's only season competing with her high school team - and she only had three regular-season meets.
She made that time count, becoming the first Raider gymnastic state champion since 1997 with her performance on the uneven bars.
“Sometimes there can be a lot of injuries, but I wanted to be able to show my support for Atlee and do something for my school, and this was my time to do it,” Thurman said.
As the only school within its region, Atlee earned an automatic bid to the state individual tournament on Feb. 21.
Thurman faced stiff competition in her events, with athletes from every VHSL class competing against each other in a single event. But by landing a double-back dismount — two flips in the air before hitting the mat — Thurman earned a score of 9.533 and her state championship.
The score pushed Fairfax’s Payton Morrison into a narrow second place with a score of 9.517.
Morrison, a dominant force out of Northern Virginia, had claimed the Class 6 team title the previous day, along with individual beam, floor and all-around individual championships.
While all of Thurman’s competitive history had been in club events before this year, she said being able to compete in this arena was a unique and exciting experience.
“Competing felt great,” Thurman said. “We were pretty much cutting our meets in half, but I really liked being able to compete in Hanover and then in states. It was just great to be able to go out, show my skills and do my coaches and teammates proud.”
During the regular season, Thurman was part of an Atlee core that included Hanna Goodman, Anna Johnson and Liza Owens.
Thurman and Owens were the only Raiders able to compete in the state tournament, but the squad collected some top scores in the season's second meet, keeping neck-and-neck with Mechanicsville.
And, despite the independence required to succeed during solo events, community connection played a large part in attracting Thurman to the sport.
The relationships and support Thurman saw developing through the gymnastic career of her older sister, Karoline Thurman, motivated her to try out the sport for herself early on.
Once she gave gymnastics a chance herself, she was bit by the competitive bug, too, and she attributes her success now to years of attentive development.
“I saw how much fun she was having and how much care the coaches gave to her future in gymnastics, and I just fell into it and found the same love for gymnastics,” Thurman said. “I’ve been doing gymnastics for a really long time, and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the love and support of my coaches.”