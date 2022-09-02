Atlee's line anchors 38-14 victory against Deep Run

They labor in anonymity.

They rarely get the kudos, but, hey, neither do they expect them.

Playing in the offensive line, you see, giving their quarterback time to execute, and opening holes for their runners is a matter of pride and a labor of love.

Their reward, they feel, is the prodigious effort they expend.

“Our number one responsibility is to recreate the line of scrimmage,” said Atlee guard Brock Taylor Thursday after the Raiders dispatched visiting Deep Run 38-14. “Most importantly, we want to protect our guys in the backfield.

“I don’t really care about individual success. If the scoreboard says a win, I’m fine.”

Standing in the half-light outside the Raiders’ team room, Taylor, a 6-3, 285-pound junior, was speaking for Dylan Kildoo (6-1, 260), Matthew DiGiovanna (6-2, 250), Jacob Rose (6-4, 265), and James Nicholson (6-4, 270), the other big guys who man the trenches and enabled the home team to amass 365 yards on 45 plays.

“That unit has grown really tight,” said Atlee coach Matt Gray. “They want to pave the way for guys like J.J. (Lewis) and Bryce (Bucholz) and protect a guy like Brooks (Hollins). They don’t get their name in the paper a lot. They’re good with that. They’re a humble group, but they’re hard-working, and they’re fun to coach.”

On a refreshingly clear, temperate, low-humidity evening with a brilliant crescent moon looming in the western sky, Taylor and company provided the blocking that allowed Hollins to connect twice with Tae Gilpin for touchdowns and Lewis to carry 21 times for 244 yards (and three scores) and Bucholz eight times for 58.

“The O-line was doing the work,” said Lewis, whose TD runs covered 55, 71, and 24 yards. “They were making everything big and driving down the field. They had everything wide open.”

Without allowing Deep Run to touch the football, the Raiders (1-1) scored 17 points in a 1:04 span in the second and third quarters to stretch their 14-7 lead to 31-7.

A well-placed 35-yard Zachary Tschantre punt that rolled dead at the Deep Run 5-yard line set the momentum-altering sequence in motion.

The Atlee defense stopped the visitors three-and-out, and Gilpin returned the ensuing punt 10 yards to the Wildcats’ 35. Five plays later, Hollins directed a lazar to Gilpin just inside the back line of the end zone 15 seconds before halftime for a 14-yard score. Tschantre added the point-after.

Tschantre then pooched the kickoff high in the air, his teammate Iziah Riley fielded it on the DR 30, and 1.5 seconds before halftime, Tschantre drilled a 37-yard field goal.

“Sometimes the ball rolls your way,” Gray said. “It worked out exactly the way we wanted it to.”

Atlee received the second-half kickoff, and on its second play Lewis swept right, reversed direction, and raced 71 yards to the house. Tschantre once again drilled the extra point, his fourth of five.

“It was a cutback that was intended to happen,” Lewis said of the quick hitter that proved the Wildcats’ undoing. “The line just made a huge hole.”

The Raiders allowed DR 219 yards (139 rushing, 80 passing) on 59 plays and stopped drives on their 27 and 12 (with team defensive efforts) and 14 (with a Gilpin interception).

“Winning is fun,” Gray said. “That’s why you work so hard. You have to go through the process to put yourself in a position to win and then take that product on the field and compete. They did that tonight. I’m proud of them.”

Deep Run…………………..0 7 0 7 -- 14

Atlee…………………………7 17 7 7 -- 38

A – Gilpin 21 pass from Hollins (Tschantre kick)

A – Lewis 55 run (Tschantre kick)

DR – Taylor 35 pass from Gauch (Vantre kick)

A – Gilpin 14 pass from Hollins (Tschantre kick)

A – FG Tschantre 37

A – Lewis 71 run (Tschantre kick)

A – Lewis 24 run (Tschantre kick)

DR – Taber 3 run (Vantre kick)

RUSHING

Deep Run — Miller 19 carries, 97 yards, Taber 3-11, Paster 8-10, Taylor 2-7, Kaitsounis 3-6, Gauch 3-6, Barnes 1-2.

Atlee — Lewis 21-244, Bucholz 8-58, Hollins 1-0.

PASSING

Deep Run — Gauch 5 completions, 20 attempts, 1 interception, 80 yards.

Atlee — Hollins 7-15-0-63.

RECEIVING

Deep Run — Taylor 1 reception, 35 yards, David 2-29, Centeno 1-10, Kaitsounis 1-6.