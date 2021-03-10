Attendance at outdoor high school events could increase April 1

Gov. Ralph Northam reiterated on Tuesday that if COVID-19 trends continue to improve, the limit on spectators at outdoor high school sports events may increase on April 1.

High school sports fall under “recreational sports” guidelines, which currently have a 250-specator limit (or the lesser of 30% of the occupancy load for a venue) for outdoor venues. Indoor venues are limited to 25 persons.

Limits for other outdoor entertainment and amusement venues, including college and professional sports, were increased to 1,000 persons (or the lesser of 30% of the lowest occupancy load) on March 1.

The Hanover school board unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday night requesting the governor reconsider his stance.

An increase in ticket sales would help schools struggling with expenses for sports, although most of the Virginia High School League football regular season will be over by April 1.

The league delayed the start of football and other fall sports until February because of the pandemic. The shortened six-game regular season in football ends for most area teams April 1-2. Region playoffs can begin April 7 and run through April 17. The state semifinals are April 24, with championship games on May 1.

“If the trends continue to be favorable, we’ll make further modifications that will start on April 1," Northam said. "I would say more to come in that regard.”