Ball, Midlothian dig deep for Region 5C girls volleyball title over McNeel, Godwin

Midlothian coach Sherman Chung and sophomore Hannah Ball used the same phrase after Tuesday’s Class 5, Region C girls volleyball championship match.
“She’s gonna get her kills.”
They were referring to Mills Godwin senior Kaitlyn McNeel, the first-team All-Metro pick and Dayton pledge who serves as the center of the Eagles’ offense. Much of the title matchup revolved around McNeel - Godwin trying to ignite rallies through her powerful spikes and Midlothian rallying on defense to stop her.
Yes, McNeel got her kills. But the Trojans stifled her just enough. Midlothian, the region’s top seed, took down host Godwin in three sets, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21, for the 5C title.
“We played a very good all-around game against a very talented team,” Chung said. “I’m so proud of the girls, and they deserved it. It was just fun to watch them.”
The Trojans, whose only loss this season came against Cosby, didn’t drop a set in their three-match run to the region trophy. The consistent and balanced play was on full display in Tuesday’s win, with their entire side coming up with play after play in every facet of the game, particularly on defense.
Ball said her team’s initial game plan against McNeel was to use three blockers, which netted early returns even with some powerful spikes making it through. Halle Phelps was among the rotation of Trojans meeting McNeel at the net. She recorded two blocks and six kills.
“All of them, defensively, they just hustled,” Chung said. “They kept balls in the air. I tell them, just keep the ball in the air, keep it on the other side, live to see another rally and keep the point going. And, hopefully, we’ll get a kill back or they’ll make a mistake.”
Godwin adapted to try to tip the ball into the dead zones of Midlothian’s defense - Jamie Wright faked a pass and flipped the ball over the net for a late point in the second set.
The Trojans followed that with an adjustment of their own. Even as the ball was fired into the court, a Midlothian defender was often there to handle it. Many of these digs converted into critical points.
Ball hit the deck for one of these in the middle of the third set. She closed the set and match with an ace. Ball finished with nine digs, three aces and a team-high 15 kills for Midlothian, which has managed to usurp last year’s success despite a handful of seniors graduating.
“It feels really amazing,” Ball said. “I think our team developed a lot more this year. … Losing a lot of people was definitely hard, but having a strong starting lineup again and almost going undefeated was great.”
Glen Allen defeated Deep Run 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 for the 5C boys championship. All of the region finalists advance to the state tournament, which begins Saturday and culminates with the championship matches next week at the Siegel Center.
