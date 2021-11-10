Ball, Midlothian dig deep for Region 5C girls volleyball title over McNeel, Godwin

“All of them, defensively, they just hustled,” Chung said. “They kept balls in the air. I tell them, just keep the ball in the air, keep it on the other side, live to see another rally and keep the point going. And, hopefully, we’ll get a kill back or they’ll make a mistake.”

Godwin adapted to try to tip the ball into the dead zones of Midlothian’s defense - Jamie Wright faked a pass and flipped the ball over the net for a late point in the second set.

The Trojans followed that with an adjustment of their own. Even as the ball was fired into the court, a Midlothian defender was often there to handle it. Many of these digs converted into critical points.

Ball hit the deck for one of these in the middle of the third set. She closed the set and match with an ace. Ball finished with nine digs, three aces and a team-high 15 kills for Midlothian, which has managed to usurp last year’s success despite a handful of seniors graduating.

“It feels really amazing,” Ball said. “I think our team developed a lot more this year. … Losing a lot of people was definitely hard, but having a strong starting lineup again and almost going undefeated was great.”