Ball, Phelps lead Midlothian girls volleyball past Mills Godwin in straight sets

In front of the largest crowd Midlothian girls volleyball has hosted since 2019, the unbeaten Trojans downed Mills Godwin in straight sets Thursday night behind the leading duo of hitters Hannah Ball and Halle Phelps.
"All of them have a great relationship," said Midlothian coach Sherman Chung when asked about the pair's chemistry. "(Setter) Tatum (Evans) played great, and our defense really picked up."
Ball finished with a team-high 10 kills, and Phelps had five.
Chung said his team had jitters in the first set for a big home match, and Godwin at first went toe-to-toe with the hosts. But two emphatic kills down the left side by Ball helped Midlo (7-0) cap off a 25-23 win.
More than 200 attendees, most wearing white or red, stomped bleachers and chanted for their teams in a lively atmosphere that Chung attributed to the biggest crowd his program's had since before the pandemic.
"Godwin's good, all the time, so everybody wants to beat Godwin," Chung said. "Any time we can get a win like that against such a good program, it helps us momentum wise."
The game was a white out for a Midlothian student section that constantly waived signs and stomped their seats. Trojans players pushed for support on Instagram in the week leading up to the match.
"We were super hype, like the most hype we've ever gotten," Phelps said. "And we've had the most students come to our games than we've ever had. It was a big rivalry because we were both undefeated."
Chung and Phelps said an increase in defensive intensity helped them pull away in the second set, which started 3-3 before Midlothian went on a 10-0 run keyed by kills from Phelps, setter Alex Mazulewicz and outside Heather Spichiger. The Trojans went on to win the set 25-11.
Mazulewicz had nine assists, and Evans added five. Spichiger finished with four kills and led the way in digs with five.
"We attacked from everywhere," Chung said. "That's the advantage of our team, we can attack from anywhere -- back row, front row, out of system."
Mazulewicz totaled eight aces, and Spichiger served five, including four in a row to end the match on an emphatic note. Midlothian had 19 aces collectively.
"She was huge," Chung said of Mazulewicz, who broke a couple Godwin runs from the service line. "They're a good service receiving team, so for us to get that many aces, that was the game plan going in, we had to serve tough against them."
Chung added that the success from the service line helped Midlothian keep Godwin out of system so that McNeel couldn't get into a rhythm. A Gatorade State Player of the Year finalist who's committed to play at Dayton, McNeel was the leading voice in every Godwin huddle.
But the Trojans never allowed her to string together enough kills to gain control of the match.
Godwin (7-1) had only dropped one set on the season prior to Thursday night. Eagles coach Chris Wakefield said there was "no shame in losing to the better team tonight."
"Midlo is a strong team who played a terrific match tonight," he said. "I believe we're a strong team as well, just wasn't our night."
Atlee 3, Patrick Henry 1: In another marquee girls volleyball matchup Thursday night, the Raiders (8-0) handed host Patrick Henry (6-1) its first loss of the season in four sets behind outside Morgan Crawford, middle Jada Foreman and setter Ella Balderson.
Crawford had 22 kills and 14 digs, Foreman added 15 kills and a pair of blocks and Balderson dished out 43 assists.
------------------------
Mills Godwin 23 11 14
Midlothian 25 25 25
------------------------
Atlee 26 25 16 27
Patrick Henry 24 23 16 25
