Ball, Phelps lead Midlothian girls volleyball past Mills Godwin in straight sets

"We were super hype, like the most hype we've ever gotten," Phelps said. "And we've had the most students come to our games than we've ever had. It was a big rivalry because we were both undefeated."

Chung and Phelps said an increase in defensive intensity helped them pull away in the second set, which started 3-3 before Midlothian went on a 10-0 run keyed by kills from Phelps, setter Alex Mazulewicz and outside Heather Spichiger. The Trojans went on to win the set 25-11.

Mazulewicz had nine assists, and Evans added five. Spichiger finished with four kills and led the way in digs with five.

"We attacked from everywhere," Chung said. "That's the advantage of our team, we can attack from anywhere -- back row, front row, out of system."

Mazulewicz totaled eight aces, and Spichiger served five, including four in a row to end the match on an emphatic note. Midlothian had 19 aces collectively.

"She was huge," Chung said of Mazulewicz, who broke a couple Godwin runs from the service line. "They're a good service receiving team, so for us to get that many aces, that was the game plan going in, we had to serve tough against them."