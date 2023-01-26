Banner Christian, Steward, Saint Gertrude top local teams in VISAA hoops polls

Banner Christian boys top VISAA D-IV poll behind McNeely

In the latest VISAA boys basketball polls released on Tuesday, Banner Christian is the top team in Division IV with 120 votes.

The Bearcats, based out of Chesterfield, are 13-4 behind senior 6-foot-5 wing Caleb McNeely, who's posted a slew of standout performances against strong local programs.

McNeely scored 42 points and added 10 rebounds in a Dec. 21, 89-75 loss to Benedictine in the 804 Coaches for Change tournament.

McNeely had 30, 28 and 43 points in recent wins over Church Hill Academy, Tidewater Academy and South Hampton Academy, respectively.

In Division III, Life Christian (10-8) is the top local team with 108 votes, good for second place, followed by The Carmel School (14-8) in third with 104 votes. Grace Christian (16-5) is seventh at 54 votes, Veritas (5-8) 10th with 33.

In Division II, Steward (12-6, No. 6 in the T-D Top 10) is the top local program, sitting in third wit 95 votes. And in Division I, No. 7 St. Christopher's (11-5) is 12th with 16 votes, No. 5 Trinity Episcopal (10-5) 14th with 10 votes.

Woodson, Green leading Saint Gertrude, Steward in VISAA girls polls

In the VISAA girls basketball polls released on Tuesday, Saint Gertrude is the top local team in Division I with 68 votes, good for fifth place, and Steward leads local D-II squads with 91 votes, good for third place.

Senior guard Erin Woodson headlines for the Gators, 17-4 and No. 5 in the T-D Top 10, while all-world freshman recruit Sanai Green leads the 15-6, No. 9-ranked Spartans.

Trinity Episcopal (5-6) came in at 9th in D-I with 20 votes, St. Catherine's (8-8) 10th with 19 and Collegiate (6-7) 11th with 15.

Veritas (8-3) is 11th in D-II with 14 votes. St. Margaret's (6-7) is third in D-III with 86 votes, followed by Grace Christian (7-8) and Richmond Christian (9-2) tied for sixth with 65 votes.

And in D-IV, the Banner Christian girls (2-10) are 10th with 25 votes.