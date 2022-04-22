Barry Jones' penalty lifts Douglas Freeman boys soccer past rival Deep Run in rugged tussle

Douglas Freeman boys soccer senior defender Samuel Moran has "supreme confidence" in senior midfielder Barry Jones.

So when Jones stepped to the penalty spot and, hands on his hips, stared down Deep Run keeper Hayden Dewey during the second half of the Colonial District rivals' meeting Thursday night, Moran knew the outcome before Jones took his approach.

"I would put a penalty in front of Barry Jones any day, I was confident in him," said a breathless Moran following his Mavericks' hard-fought 1-0 victory in front of a couple hundred impassioned supporters and beneath heavy rain clouds at Deep Run.

Jones, who drew the penalty on a marauding run into the box and pulled the strings offensively all night, sent the keeper left and coolly slotted home his finish inside the right post.

"Just had to stay calm, there's a lot of people here, people trying to get in my head while I'm taking it," said Jones, whose work rate was lauded by Mavericks coach John French.

"I knew if I just stayed calm I could put it away."

Moran wore the captain's armband and was the vocal leader of a staunch Freeman back line. Sophomore keeper Nicholas Gavin, senior defenders Harrison Monette and Ryan Alexander and junior defender Kieran Berry made vital contributions as well.

In the midfield, junior Hayden Schwartz and senior Luke Bitsko provided key cover for the center backs as a holding duo. And French noted the play of junior winger Owen McGuill and junior defender Jonathan Guarin-Andino.

"It was a team effort across the board," French said. "They're a quality team, it was a good result, tight match. ... We were organized, communicated better than we have in the past and this match required it. These boys rose to the occasion."

Moran's voice rang out above the rest throughout the night as he directed traffic and assignments in the Mavericks' half. He said communication was key to a collective defensive showing in which Freeman (7-0-1) was able to limit service to Deep Run's dangerous front line led by All-Metro striker Michael Mancuso.

"It's very important, we try and stay organized at all times, in this game we had a new system where we're trying to keep people covered with the midfield and back line," Moran said, referring to the deep-lying midfield duo of Schwartz and Bitsko.

"That requires some organization, so I just try and do what I can to keep that going and keep a clean sheet."

Reigning region champs Deep Run (5-2) knocked Freeman out of regionals last year, and many of the Wildcats and Mavericks players are club teammates or adversaries with Richmond Strikers and Kickers.

"This is a bragging rights match," French said. "We get up for every game, but the familiarity makes this one a little special."

Moran said the familiarity made for an emotionally charged tussle. Throw in a wet field after scattered showers proceeded kickoff, and more than a few tackles went through their intended targets in a rugged match filled with yellow cards that saw both teams have a player sent off in the second half.

"That came through in the game, our goal was to try and stay out of that, play our game, stay clean," Moran said. "We got a few more cards than we wanted, but in the end, we came out with the result."

Unbeaten Freeman hosts Deep Run in the last game of the regular-season for both sides on May 20. The Mavericks and Wildcats are once again frontrunners for regional supremacy.

"It's super intense, a lot of yellow cards, a lot of physicality," Jones said of the matchup. "But we just had to come together as a team and grind through it."

---------------------------------------------

Douglas Freeman 0 1 - 1

Deep Run 0 0 - 0

Goals - DSF: Barry Jones (Pen, 44')

Saves - DSF: Stearns 2; DR: Dewey 2