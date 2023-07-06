Sitting on the silver bleachers dressed head-to-toe in his blue Hanover uniform, senior pitcher Nolan Williamson nods his head toward the third base line on the Hawks field.

“I think it was May 5th, I still remember the date,” Williamson said. “I popped my shoulder out of the socket and popped it back in.”

In 2022, right as Hanover was gearing up for a state title run, Williamson slid into third base and tore his labrum. Hanover head coach Tyler Kane called it a “freak accident,” and while Williamson could still hit for the Hawks, he didn’t see the mound again for the rest of the year.

So how did an injury-ridden Williamson go from three innings pitched in three years to the 2023 All-Metro Baseball Player of the Year? Through his work ethic and love of the game.

“Nolan is an extremely hard worker,” Kane said. “Everything, every award he’s won, everything he’s received, has been completely, totally deserved.”

Jump back 10 years, and Williamson was in elementary school, just starting to work on his craft. His dad played college ball at James Madison and his older brother played, too. For him, baseball was his blood.

Kane thinks Williamson’s work ethic started in middle school — the pitcher believes it developed his sophomore year at Hanover. Either way, it came because nothing was given to him, Kane said, and it came from everyone he saw above him.

Or in Hanover’s case, the 15 seniors who graduated last season. All 15, Williamson said, he has so much respect for.

“Looking at the big seniors from last season … and how they went about their business, I just took notes,” Williamson said. “I just took a lot of the stuff [the seniors] did and understood what it took to get where I wanted to be.”

Through that 2022 state championship season, Williamson learned ways to be a leader. From going to the batting cages voluntarily, constantly putting the work in in the weight room and being the last one off the field, he saw what it took.

In his junior year, Williamson wasn’t the main pitcher — Kane said he’d only tossed three innings in his career before his senior season. When that dreaded slide took out his labrum, Williamson had a choice to make: take the surgery right then and miss the playoff run, or delay it – even with the injury, he could still hit.

Williamson chose his team.

“I rested for two weeks, wasn’t able to throw,” Williamson said. “I went to coach and I was like, ‘I want to hit. The playoffs are starting, like, let me be in the lineup.”

He was a designated hitter for the rest of the season and fixed his shoulder in July, costing him “the most important summer and fall,” Kane said.

“He wanted to do everything he could to help us win the state championship,” Kane said. “Not many kids make that decision. Most people go in and get surgery right away so they could be healthy for summer ball. That’s a testament to his character and willingness to do whatever it takes.”

Kane said the team responded to Williamson’s choice — the Hawks claimed the state title.

This season, Williamson felt like the program was left in his hands, but he delayed the surgery and didn’t even start throwing again until January. He was motivated though, so he did everything he could to get back and stay confident, even when Kane was preparing other pitchers to throw in his place.

“I’ve had the picture in my mind of just being that guy for the team, like my senior year,” Williamson said. “Even after my injury, I still had that goal. When I got my opportunity to throw in my first start this year, I really wasn’t worried about my injury.”

With physical therapy and a work ethic, Williamson rehabbed himself back. He didn’t care how hard he threw or what type of pitches he served, he trusted himself. He went back to work in the cages, the weight room and the mound, and dedicated himself to being the No. 1 guy.

It not only worked but paid dividends for the program.

“The work he put in this season is going to shine through Hanover baseball for the next three to four years,” Kane said. “Just by having those younger guys watch him and see what a role model looks like, what a work ethic looks like.”

Williamson challenged hitters this season with fastballs, change-ups and curveballs in every count, Kane said. He finished the year with 75 strikeouts and 16 walked. At the plate, he had 29 hits and 23 runs batted in.

Kane said Williamson is a timely hitter, too – when the team was in a rough patch this season, he was coming up with hits. He also kept the Hawks focused.

“It’s really easy for a group of high school players, when you lose five straight and you’re close to a .500 team, it’s really easy to pack it in and think about beach week and graduation and college,” Kane said. “With Nolan, he didn’t let our guys get distracted. He came to the ballpark ready to work, and work through the lows of this season, and without that, we might not have rebounded.”

The team not only rebounded, but went on a run to defend its state title, and Williamson played at a high level throughout that run. Kane said whenever Hanover needed someone, he turned to Williamson. In the tournament, his ace only added to his play. Kane said he batted over .600 through the playoff run and threw the winner against James Wood, the school Hanover beat to win the state title in 2022.

For Williamson, winning the state title was more than the trophy. He proved people wrong and ended his high school career with the ultimate prize.

“Hearing from the public all the negative stuff, saying we weren’t going to be as good as last year,” Williamson said, “We had to play. We had to play different baseball and we ended up figuring it out.”

The 2023 All-Metro Baseball Player of the Year is headed to Virginia Military Institute in the fall. Now that his time at Hanover is complete, Williamson is seeing his hard work pay off with a bounty of awards. He’s also the VHSL Class 4 player of the year.

Williamson is the second-straight Hanover player named All-Metro player of the year. Seth Keller was the 2022 selection, a person Williamson looked up to his whole career. So, being the All-Metro Baseball Player of the Year is something he’s proud of and doesn’t take lightly.

Kane added he couldn’t be prouder for one of “the hardest working guys” he’s ever known.

“I didn’t think I had any chance at getting these accolades,” Williamson said. “There’s only a select few guys from Hanover that have won it, and they all are really big names. It’s truly just an honor.”

Meet the rest of the first team

Luke Smyers

School: Mills Godwin

Year: Sophomore

Position: Pitcher

About: The 6-foot-3, 185-pound first team All-State selection and Region 5C pitcher of the year is already committed to Alabama. A dominant left-hander, Smyers struck out nearly two hitters for every inning pitched (51 IP, 100 Ks). He finished the season 9-2 with a 2.00 ERA and .165 batting average against. Also a first team All-Region outfielder, he hit .305 with three home runs, 15 RBIs, 17 walks and seven stolen bases.

Noah Yoder

School: Atlee

Year: Sophomore

Position: Pitcher

About: Opposing lineups utter the name “Yoder” with trepidation in their voices. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Duke University commit has topped 93 mph on the radar gun, and has already built a reputation as perhaps the area’s most intimidating arm. Yoder helped Atlee beat eventual state champs Hanover 2-0 during the regular season, and has drawn plenty of pro scouts to Raiders games. The first team All-State selection went 7-2 with a 1.43 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched while leading Atlee to the Region 4B semifinal.

Jake Wise

School: Benedictine

Year: Sophomore

Position: Pitcher

About: The Cadets ace went 9-1 with a 1.34 ERA, .872 WHIP and .206 batting average against on a team that won 24 games and reached the VISAA Division I championship. Wise posted impressive wins over a bevvy of strong programs, including Miller School (three wins, one complete game shutout), Walsingham (Division III champs), Cox (Class 5 champs), St. Christopher’s, Woodberry Forest and Cape Henry (Division I champs, CG shutout). In 57 1/3 innings, the first team All-State pick allowed 42 hits and eight walks while fanning 54 hitters.

Wil Creech

School: James River

Year: Junior

Position: Pitcher

About: The first team All-Region and second team All-State at-large honoree was the workhorse on the mound for a Rapids squad that went 19-4 and reached the Region 6A semifinal. Creech worked 55 2/3 innings, over which he posted a 6-1 record, 1.00 ERA and .934 WHIP while striking out 53 hitters and walking nine.

Jacob Lee

School: Matoaca

Year: Junior

Position: Catcher

About: A second team All-State honoree, Warriors coach Fred Stoots called Lee, who’s pop time is consistently in the 1.9s, the best catcher in the commonwealth. A strong defensive presence rarely tested by opposing baserunners, Lee has touched 92 mph from the mound. He also sports a formidable bat for a Matoaca side that finished 16-6 and fell to eventual state champs Hanover in the Region 4B semifinal. He hit .487 with four triples, five home runs, 21 RBIs and 23 walks.

Aaron Maxie

School: Mechanicsville

Year: Senior

Position: First base

About: Maxie was a key part of a Mustangs team that advanced to this year’s state quarterfinal round. He finished with 39 hits, a .470 average, .627 slugging percentage, and 35 runs batted in. He was selected first team all-state in Class 4 by the VHSL coaches after the season ended from his spot at first base. He will play college ball at Christopher Newport University.

Aydan Smith

School: Monacan

Year: Sophomore

Position: Second base

About: The Chesterfield County player of the year and first team All-State selection was the Chiefs’ leadoff hitter and top arm. On March 30, Smith tossed a 66-pitch, 7-inning perfect game in a 6-0 win over Clover Hill. On the bump, he started 10 games and posted a 6-2 record over 49 1/3 innings pitched with a 1.41 ERA, 58 strikeouts and 13 walks. Playing both middle infield spots, he had a .944 fielding percentage with just two errors all year. And at the plate, Smith hit .508 with five doubles, a triple, a homer, 27 runs scored, 14 walks and eight stolen bases.

Lee Sowers

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Junior

Position: Shortstop

About: The Virginia Tech recruit and second team All-State honoree hit .375 with 30 runs scored, nine doubles, a triple, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 22 walks, seven stolen bases and a 1.230 OPS. Mavericks coach Ray Moore called Sowers the best defensive shortstop he saw this year, and the future Hokie committed just two errors all season. Freeman used Sowers sparingly on the mound, but he made the most of his limited opportunities, posting a 2-0 record and three saves with 18 strikeouts and a 0.82 WHIP over 11 scoreless innings pitched.

Jackson Wise

School: Manchester

Year: Junior

Position: Third base

About: The first team All-Region and second team All-State pick hit .509 for a Lancers team that went 12-8-1. Wise posted strong offensive numbers across the board, scoring 23 runs and driving in 14 to go along with four doubles, a triple, a home run, 20 walks and six stolen bases. He slugged .679 and had a .654 on-base percentage.

Cam Lamb

School: Mechanicsville

Year: Junior

Position: Outfield

About: The Longwood commit was first team All-State as a leadoff hitter, with a .635 slugging percentage, 8 doubles and 4 home runs. He added 22 runs batted in, 34 runs scored and 21 walks to that impressive tally.

William Tuttle

School: Powhatan

Year: Junior

Position: Outfield

About: Powhatan’s three-hole hitter was the top vote-getter among outfielders in Region 4B and earned first team All-State honors. Coach Duane Partusch said Tuttle covers a ton of ground from his center field spot, and is an above-average baserunner always looking to take an extra base. At the plate, Tuttle batted .500 with a .633 on-base percentage, six doubles, six triples, three home runs, 17 runs scores and 14 walks. In the field, Tuttle had 37 putouts and did not commit an error.

Carter Mitchell

School: Collegiate

Year: Sophomore

Position: Outfield

About: A first team All-Prep and All-State selection, Mitchell was a cornerstone of a Cougars outfit that went 21-5-1 and fell to state champs Cape Henry in the VISAA Division I semifinals. Primarily a left fielder, he hit .435 with 13 doubles, five home runs, 35 RBIs, a 1.265 OPS and 10 stolen bases.

Caelan Funk

School: Mills Godwin

Year: Senior

Position: Designated hitter

About: The uncommitted Region 5C player of the year and first team All-State honoree can flat rake. A 6-foot, 180-pound right-handed hitter, Funk batted .420 with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 23 runs scored, 17 stolen bases and 16 walks for the region champion and state semifinalist Eagles.

Carson Seely

School: New Kent

Year: Junior

Position: Pitcher/outfielder

About: A first team All-State outfielder and Richard Bland recruit, Seely was the catalyst on the mound and at the plate for a Trojans program that went 21-5-1, including a couple of impressive wins over strong programs in higher classifications, en route to the Class 3 state championship. He finished the season 8-1 with a 1.60 ERA, 40 strikeouts and 13 walks over 52 1/3 innings. Also a pillar of New Kent’s lineup, Seely hit .442 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

Michael Lewis

School: Steward

Year: Senior

Position: Pitcher/outfield

About: The VISAA Division II player of the year, first team All-TCIS pick and Swarthmore College recruit was the fulcrum of the Spartans’ state-title run. A 6-foot, 185-pound, two-way standout, Lewis hit .377 with 24 runs scored, five doubles, two homers, 22 RBIs and 11 walks. On the mound, he went 7-3 and recorded a save while working 55 2/3 innings and posting a 3.15 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 34 walks. Coach Bruce Secrest lauded Lewis’ leadership, and the right-hander won two games in the state tournament.

Hayden Rollison

School: Collegiate

Year: Senior

Position: Pitcher/third base

About: The Prep League player of the year is committed to the University of Virginia for football, but don’t be surprised if Cavaliers baseball coach Brian O’Connor tries to lure Rollison away from gridiron counterpart Tony Elliott. The Cougars leading man was a first team All-State honoree after going 10-1 on the mound with 62 strikeouts and a 2.37 ERA over 56 innings pitched. He also hit .356 with six doubles, a home run and 16 RBIs.

Meet the second team

P — Cayman Goode, Douglas Freeman, Jr.

P — Chase Swift, Thomas Dale, Jr.

P — Trey Gauch, Deep Run, Jr.

C — Cam Slough, Glen Allen, Sr.

1B — Chris Johnson, Glen Allen, Sr.

2B — Matthew Britt, Douglas Freeman, Sr.

SS — Bradley Garner, St. Christopher’s, Sr.

SS — Hartley Rahman, Collegiate, Jr.

SS — TJ Woodson, Hanover, Soph.

SS—Terrence Rhodes, Benedictine, Sr.

SS — Ayden Schnarrs, Cosby, Jr.

3B — Cam Rizzo, Deep Run, Sr.

OF — Jack Bowles, Hanover, Sr.

OF — Carter Vaughan, Cosby, Sr.

OF—Ryder Warren, Douglas Freeman, Jr.

Utility — Elijah Coston, Benedictine, Jr.

Honorable mentions

Pitcher: Cole Elrod, Hanover; Jack Weight, Cosby; Garrett Mason, Mills Godwin; Holden McKinney, Glen Allen; Hayden Ways, Mechanicsville.

Catcher: Booty Simons, Hanover; Brayden Heath, New Kent; Conner Spears, Thomas Dale.

Infield: Quinton Wallace, Thomas Jefferson; Jonah Herbert, Douglas Freeman; Nate Kumper, Steward; Brent Haden, Colonial Heights; Connor Quigley, James River; Luke Kuhns, Hopewell; Lane Boyette, New Kent; Jacob Hines, Atlee; Sam Roberson, Steward; Eli Reid, James River; Michael Hetzel, New Kent; Hunter Santilli, Colonial Heights; Callum Early, James River; Reid Ivy, Monacan; Josiah Seguin, Deep Run; Juice Tobin, Mills Godwin.

Outfield: Zach Miller, Colonial Heights; Zane Childress, James River; Brady Elrod, Hanover; Donavan Jeffrey, Manchester; Lucas Edwards, Matoaca; Matthew McGovern, Jr., Thomas Dale; Sam Kaczmarek, Benedictine.

Utility: Cole Feldman, Midlothian; Cross Kingsbury, Douglas Freeman; Wyatt Alridge, New Community; Carter Schuma, Trinity Episcopal; Preston Branzelle, Thomas Dale; Gray Ellenburg, Colonial Heights; Callum Early, James River; Charlie Knighton, St. Christopher’s; Thomas Peters, New Community; Elijah Rice, Thomas Jefferson.

Previous All-Metro players of the year

2020: No season

2019: Jamari Baylor, Benedictine

2018: Nick Biddison, St. Christopher’s

2017: Evan Justice, Collegiate

2016: Grey Lyttle, Hanover

2015: Nic Enright, Steward

2014: Derek Casey, Hanover

2013: Keith Searles, Hanover

2012: Nathan Kirby, James River

2011: Nick Christopher, Dinwiddie

2010: Mitchell Shifflett, Cosby

2009: Jake Mayers, Hanover

2008: Austin Stadler, James River

2007: Austin Stadler, James River

2006: Chris Duty, Monacan

2005: Justin Bristow, Godwin

2004: Justin Bristow, Godwin

2003: Jacob Cook, Lee-Davis

2002: Herman Dimmink, Clover Hill; Stephen Faris, J.R. Tucker

2001: Taylor Stewart, Freeman

2000: Marshall Hubbard, Patrick Henry

1999: Tommy Edelblut, Mills Godwin; Mike Mallory, Dinwiddie

1998: Matt Davis, Thomas Dale

1997: Kevin Elrod, Lee-Davis

1996: Andrew Slater, Collegiate

1995: Brad Simpson, Clover Hill

1994: Jake Anthony, Clover Hill

1993: Brad Chambers, Midlothian