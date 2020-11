B.J. Harlow, an assistant baseball coach at Hermitage High, has been elevated to the head job.

Harlow, who played at Longwood, has been either the JV coach or a varsity assistant the past six years for the Panthers.

Harlow replaces Bryan Melhorn, who stepped down after six years, Hermitage activities director Chris Rollison said.

“B.J.’s going to help with the transition,” Rollison said. “He knows the kids, especially in this weird time we’re in.”