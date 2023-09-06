In the blazing summer sun during the 17U national championships at Lake Point Sports in Georgia, Collegiate baseball standout Jett Bristow turned in the performance that would change his life.

Hitting four home runs in back-to-back games and getting all the film he needed, Bristow, an outfielder and occasional first baseman, was then invited to invited to play at the Prep Baseball Report Future games the following weeks.

"I had a lot of fun doing that," the junior said. "I played well, and then August 1 came around and I got a bunch of film, a bunch of phone calls."

His performances caught the eye of over 15 schools, including South Carolina, UNC, ECU, Maryland, and Virginia Tech. With the help from his coaches and recruiting coordinators and eventually he found the school that checked all the boxes and verbally committed to the University of Virginia.

"I really like the school. I've been to the campus before, and I really liked the facility," he said. "It was pretty close to where I live, and I've always just liked the school."

Being from the Henrico area, Bristow began his baseball career playing t-ball, and while he tried playing basketball and soccer, baseball became his true love, and he stopped playing the other sports.

"It was something I could do pretty well and also, I had the most fun doing it," he said.

By the age of 12, he began to play in the "majors", which Bristow describes as regular little league.

Then he began playing for the Mid-Atlantic Orioles and continued playing for them while in high school.

So far, the journey for the junior has not presented many challenges, but Bristow has had to overcome mental "slumps" when going through a losing streak or not playing well.

"You just have to know that it's just a game, and it's not a big deal," he said. "My biggest advice would be to just forget about everything mechanical and do what come natural and just try to hit the ball."

While he already committed in his junior year, Bristow does not feel much pressure because he is focused on playing the sport that he loves.

"It's not a big deal because at the end of the day, baseball doesn't really define you," he said. "It's just a game and it's fun to play, that's why I play it."

Last year, Collegiate went 21-5-1, falling in the playoffs to Cape Henry Collegiate. Despite the loss, the game was still a special memory for Bristow.

"The tournament at the end of the year was probably one of the best moments for my high school season," he said. "It was a night game, there was a lot on the line, and there were a bunch of people there that we knew. We didn't win that game, but it was still a great experience."

Bristow will be playing in the Virginia Fall Championships with the Mid-Atlantic Orioles next weekend.

