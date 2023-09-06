Deep Run baseball, football standout Gauch commits to James Madison

Deep Run senior baseball and football standout Trey Gauch has learned just about everything he knows about sports from his dad, Barry Gauch.

A former Virginia Tech baseball player who was drafted by the White Sox and played in the minor leagues, Barry has been Trey’s mentor on the diamond.

And the younger Gauch in August followed in his dad’s footsteps by committing to play college ball in-state at James Madison.

I am excited to announce that I have committed to James Madison University to continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends who have helped me along the way. #rolldukes pic.twitter.com/HnfmFd6qyx — Trey Gauch (@treygauch37) August 10, 2023

“It’s always been the school I wanted to go to,” said Gauch, a right-handed pitcher and quarterback.

“I went to camps there, it’s pretty close to home, it just felt like the best spot for me.”

An All-Metro honoree, Gauch was the Wildcats’ ace this past spring, when he posted a 2.88 ERA with 56 strikeouts over 432/3 innings. He started almost every big game for Deep Run, and threw a one-hitter against a strong Mills Godwin team.

Gauch commands four pitches, but leans on an upper-80s four-seam fastball that has topped out at 92 mph. He’s also got a good feel for his changeup, and said his slider is his best strikeout pitch.

The Dukes recruited Gauch as a pitcher, but maybe JMU football coach Curt Cignetti will want to take a look at him on the gridiron — a senior captain on the Deep Run football team, Gauch threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns in Friday’s 42-35 loss to Atlee.

He’s always played both sports since early childhood, but knew from the outset that baseball was his first love.

“I love both of them,” Gauch said.

“There’s a special place for both of them. I’ve just always been a baseball guy.”

Gauch attended a camp at JMU last winter heading into his junior season, and there got on the coaching staff’s radar. But Dukes coaches told him his velocity needed to come up from where it was at the time, in the low-to-mid 80s.

So Gauch began working out at The Backyard Baseball Lab, a local development and training center ran by former college baseball standouts and major league draftees Kyle Bogese and R.C. Orlan.

Orlan is a fellow Deep Run alumnus who went on to pitch for North Carolina in the College World Series. Gauch improved his strength and mechanics, and saw his velocity jump into the high 80s, an improvement he said sold JMU coaches on his abilities.

Gauch was born in Norfolk before moving to Texas for a period of his childhood and returning to Virginia as he was heading into seventh grade.

When asked about primary mentors, Gauch lauded the influence of Wildcats football coach Joe Mullinax and baseball coach Andy Haga.

But everyone takes a back seat to the influence of his dad.

“My dad has just always been pushing me to get better, I owe a lot of it to him,” Gauch said.

“He’s always been in my corner helping me out. Everything I first learned of baseball was all from him.”