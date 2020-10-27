Hanover’s lengthy list of Division I baseball commitments increases with Anthony Gabello pledging to JMU

Hanover baseball coach Tyler Kane says he’s spoiled with a group that includes seven Division I commitments. The latest is junior Anthony Gabello, a right-handed pitcher/first baseman who committed to James Madison.

Already committed from the Hawks’ junior class is Levi Huesman, a left-handed pitcher who is headed to Coastal Carolina (he’s the son of Richmond football coach Russ Huesman); Chase Hustead, a right-handed pitcher/outfielder going to JMU; Cannon Peebles, a catcher/right-handed pitcher going to Old Dominion; Seth Keller, a right-handed pitcher/middle infielder also going to ODU; and Owen DeShazo, a middle infielder headed to Boston College. Senior Caden Plummer, a right-handed pitcher/outfielder, is going to VMI.

Gabello, who’s 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, is a two-way player whose fastball has been clocked at 93 mph and is “every bit as good offensively as he is on the mound,” Kane said.

Gabello was hitting 88 mph as a freshman in 2019 when he pitched two innings in Hanover’s Class 4, Region B championship victory over Midlothian. Teams didn’t play this past spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.