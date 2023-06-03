The seniors on the Mills Godwin Eagles baseball team were sophomores when the Eagles found themselves down by eight runs to Glen Allen going into the last inning two years ago in the region tournament. That team would come back to beat the Jaguars by a run.

So, they were unfazed by the one-run deficit that cross-town rival, and defending state champion, Douglas Freeman, was ahead by going into the bottom of the seventh on Friday at the Eagles’ home field in the Region 5C title game.

“We pulled one out of our hats that night (against Glen Allen),” Godwin head coach Josh Gentry said. “I told them that they’d done this before. It was only one run. That part of the lineup was our seniors and I knew they would step up. Anything can happen.”

Well, “anything” did happen as a throwing error by Douglas Freeman's pitcher allowed the game-winning run to score in the bottom of the seventh, a walk-off 6-5 win for the Eagles to capture the Region 5C crown.

The Mavericks (19-4) led going into the bottom of the seventh after Matthew Britt knocked Miguel Martin in on a hit up the middle. Martin had tied the game with a double to the gap in left-center, scoring Cross Kingsbury.

Juice Tobin began the Eagles’ rally in their half of the seventh inning with a single between short and third and then stole a base to get into scoring position, his third swiped bag of the game.

After Dylan Hudson struck out, Jake Harris stepped to the plate. He had already had a huge impact on the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth that gave the Eagles a one-run lead at the time.

Harris knocked a base hit into the outfield, which moved Tobin to third.

Garrett Mason was next at the plate and put down the bunt that led to the throwing error that allowed both Tobin and courtesy runner Matthew Hartsfield to score and send the Eagles into a celebration.

“We haven’t done a lot of small ball this year,” Gentry said. “Garrett Mason has been one of our hottest hitters, but he’s also one of our best bunters. In a big moment like that, he got one down.”

While that certainly was a big moment, Mason’s teammate Hank Piersol faced a moment just as big, or possibly bigger, earlier in the night.

In the top of the fifth inning, Freeman’s Martin reached when he was hit by a pitch and Britt executed a perfectly placed bunt that the Eagles defense couldn’t get to any bag and resulted in a single. A walk by Lee Sowers loaded the bases and Gentry called Piersol’s number to take the mound with the bases loaded and no outs.

“It’s just the person I am,” he said. “I always want the ball, always want to compete. I was hoping I’d get the ball, to be honest. I’m confident in my stuff and had trust in my guys behind me.”

Piersol came in and shut down the Mavericks’ threat with a strikeout, a groundball that got the force out at home and then a groundout to short that ended the frame. It was a huge momentum swing from Freeman back to Godwin.

“Hank’s a bulldog,” Gentry said. “He just comes in and gets outs. He competes as well as anybody.”

Piersol also had the first RBI of the game in the bottom of the second, knocking in Mason. Jackson York knocked Piersol in to make it 2-0 early on.

Freeman’s big inning was the top of the fourth. Sowers and Warren both worked one-out walks and Jonah Herbert had a single that scored Sowers to make it 2-1. Kingsbury would land a two-out single that scored Warren and pinch runner Matt Danforth scored on the following single by Nolan Rayl.

The Eagles will host Region 5D runner-up Riverside on Monday in the VHSL Class 5 quarterfinals. Douglas Freeman will travel to 5D champion Independence for the quarterfinals.

“Playoff baseball is just different,” Gentry said of the upcoming state quarterfinal. “Everyone gives you their best shot. You have to fight for seven innings. Until that 21st out is recorded, anything can happen.”