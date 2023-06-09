LEESBURG – Luke Smyers figured the Mills Godwin baseball team had the pieces this season to make a run at its first state title since 1999.

The Eagles had multiple Division I-caliber players, especially on the mound, and they went 22-3 while claiming the Region 5C title and a state quarterfinal win.

Their season ended, though, in the Class 5 semifinals Friday. A rough second inning by Smyers, some baserunning issues and not enough key hits were enough to eliminate Godwin in a 3-1 loss to Region A champ Frank Cox (Virginia Beach) at Riverside High.

“It was just a rough way to end it,” Smyers said. “I really think we had something special.”

Smyers, a sophomore left-hander, has committed to Alabama. He struck out nine in four innings as part of an 8-0 victory in Monday’s quarterfinals but had trouble locating the strike zone in the second inning Friday.

He walked three batters, hit two more, and surrendered three runs without giving up a hit. A passed ball scored one run. A dribble in front of the mound scored another. The third scored on a groundout.

“Came out in the first inning, and I was feeling good,” he said. “Second inning, I kind of lost my feel on the mound a little bit. I wasn’t moving right. …

“Once I got through that inning, I just had it my head that I wasn’t giving up any more runs, that we weren’t done yet for the day.”

Godwin coach Josh Gentry stuck with Smyers, who settled in as he went. He escaped a two-on, two-out jam in the third, then allowed just one runner in the next two innings.

He allowed three hits and walked four while striking out seven in five innings before yielding to Hank Piersol.

“Luke kept us in the game,” Gentry said. “He earned the opportunity there to get it right. He’s battled and competed his butt off all year for us. I felt like he deserved an opportunity to right the ship there, and he did. That’s why we rode him today.”

The Eagles had chances. But they had a runner picked off second with two outs in the second; with one out in the fourth, they scored on Jake Harris’ RBI single but had a runner tagged out near second on a delayed steal with a runner on third; and in the fifth they had a runner thrown out trying to steal.

The caught stealing was followed by a pair of hits and a wild pitch.

Gentry said his team has been aggressive on the bases all season.

“(Cox catcher Macaddin Dye has) got a great arm, and we were going to test it,” Gentry said. “Cox executed more than anything. They made the plays.

“The hits just didn’t come today. It really wasn’t going to deviate us from doing a lot of our aggressive baserunning. We just didn’t get a lot of guys on to be aggressive.”

Godwin had four hits and five walks off East Carolina commit Michael Irby and reliever Jake Colucci. Caelan Funk and Dylan Hudson each had a hit and walked. Cox had four hits, five walks and two hit batters.

“This group of seniors is a special group,” Gentry said. “I’ve told them that numerous times. They’ve kind of changed our culture a little bit. This is my third year as the head coach, and that group’s gone to the state semis twice.

“But this year the entire feel was different. The environment that they brought to practice every day was different. Going forward, I think the large junior class we have coming back next year and the guys we’ve got coming up, they see it. I expect us to have a great season next year as well.”

