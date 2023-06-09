LEESBURG – Luke Smyers figured the
Mills Godwin baseball team had the pieces this season to make a run at its first state title since 1999.
The Eagles had multiple Division I-caliber players, especially on the mound, and they went 22-3 while claiming the Region 5C title and a state quarterfinal win.
Their season ended, though, in the
Class 5 semifinals Friday. A rough second inning by Smyers, some baserunning issues and not enough key hits were enough to eliminate Godwin in a 3-1 loss to Region A champ Frank Cox (Virginia Beach) at Riverside High.
“It was just a rough way to end it,” Smyers said. “I really think we had something special.”
Smyers, a sophomore left-hander, has committed to Alabama. He struck out nine in four innings as part of an 8-0 victory in Monday’s quarterfinals but had trouble locating the strike zone in the second inning Friday.
He walked three batters, hit two more, and surrendered three runs without giving up a hit. A passed ball scored one run. A dribble in front of the mound scored another. The third scored on a groundout.
“Came out in the first inning, and I was feeling good,” he said. “Second inning, I kind of lost my feel on the mound a little bit. I wasn’t moving right. …
“Once I got through that inning, I just had it my head that I wasn’t giving up any more runs, that we weren’t done yet for the day.”
Godwin coach Josh Gentry stuck with Smyers, who settled in as he went. He escaped a two-on, two-out jam in the third, then allowed just one runner in the next two innings.
He allowed three hits and walked four while striking out seven in five innings before yielding to Hank Piersol.
“Luke kept us in the game,” Gentry said. “He earned the opportunity there to get it right. He’s battled and competed his butt off all year for us. I felt like he deserved an opportunity to right the ship there, and he did. That’s why we rode him today.”
The Eagles had chances. But they had a runner picked off second with two outs in the second; with one out in the fourth, they scored on Jake Harris’ RBI single but had a runner tagged out near second on a delayed steal with a runner on third; and in the fifth they had a runner thrown out trying to steal.
The caught stealing was followed by a pair of hits and a wild pitch.
Gentry said his team has been aggressive on the bases all season.
“(Cox catcher Macaddin Dye has) got a great arm, and we were going to test it,” Gentry said. “Cox executed more than anything. They made the plays.
“The hits just didn’t come today. It really wasn’t going to deviate us from doing a lot of our aggressive baserunning. We just didn’t get a lot of guys on to be aggressive.”
Godwin had four hits and five walks off East Carolina commit Michael Irby and reliever Jake Colucci. Caelan Funk and Dylan Hudson each had a hit and walked. Cox had four hits, five walks and two hit batters.
“This group of seniors is a special group,” Gentry said. “I’ve told them that numerous times. They’ve kind of changed our culture a little bit. This is my third year as the head coach, and that group’s gone to the state semis twice.
“But this year the entire feel was different. The environment that they brought to practice every day was different. Going forward, I think the large junior class we have coming back next year and the guys we’ve got coming up, they see it. I expect us to have a great season next year as well.”
2023 VHSL spring sports tournaments
Hanover’s Olivia Gibson is out after sliding toward second base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Hanover’s Meghan Deshazo watches the ball as she runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Louisa softball players celebrate after beating Hanover 5-3 in the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Hanover’s Mackenzie Ryerson cheers on her teammate during the Class 4 state semifinals against Louisa on Friday, June 9.
Louisa’s Emily Gillespie pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against Hanover on Friday, June 9.
Hanover pitcher Brie Wheeler pitches the ball against Louisa during the Class 4 state semifinals on Friday, June 9.
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Hanover catcher Booty Simons runs toward first base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Hanover’s Tavis Spiller runs toward third base during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Hanover pitcher Nolan Williamson pitches the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Hanover’s Jack Bowles swings at the ball during the Class 4 state semifinals against James Wood on Friday, June 9.
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ loss to Riverside in the Region 5C quarterfinals.
Midlothian players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after Jones’ home run gave the Trojans a short-lived lead in the fifth inning of their state quarterfinal loss.
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato behind Midlothian first baseman Lisa Broussard during the Trojans’ state-quarterfinal loss. Riverside advances to play Hickory in the Class 5 semifinals.
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during their team's victory in a Region 5C state quarterfinal game.
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert slides into second base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Riverside’s Charlotte Moore swings at the ball during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert celebrates with assistant coach Karen Avvisato during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Midlothian softball players celebrate with Kimberly Jones after her home run during the state quarterfinal matchup against Riverside. Riverside prevailed in extra innings.
Riverside’s Kaylan Hoehn and Tylor Arnold celebrate during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Riverside’s Kaylie Avvisato runs toward third base during the Region 5C state quarterfinal against Midlothian on Tuesday, June 6.
Midlothian’s Kimberly Jones tries to tag Riverside’s Ashley Gabbert out at second base during Tuesday's state quarterfinal game.
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the state quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Riverside during the Region 5C state quarterfinal on Tuesday, June 6.
Midlothian starter Marlee Gaskell delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory.
Midlothian’s Ellie Mulligan celebrates during the Trojans’ Region 5C semifinal victory over Mills Godwin on Wednesday. Mulligan homered twice and drove in five runs.
Mills Godwin’s Luke Smyers delivers a pitch during the Eagles’ victory over Midlothian in the Region 5C semifinals Wednesday.
Midlothian players celebrate their team scoring a run during the Trojans’ Region 5C loss to Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Midlothian players celebrate as Chase Chambers returns home during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Deep Run’s Alana Collier practices her swing during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mills Godwin pitcher Hank Piersol pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Midlothian on Wednesday.
Midlothian right fielder Emma Salzman celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Midlothian center fielder Ellie Mulligan celebrates during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Deep Run’s Alana Collier swings at the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Clover Hill pitcher Angelina Branch pitches the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Midlothian’s Cooper Meads runs toward third base during a Region 5C semifinal game against Mills Godwin on Wednesday.
Deep Run pitcher Hope Tate pitches the ball during a Region 5C semifinal game against Clover Hill on Wednesday.
Mills Godwin pitcher Anna Grace Howe pitches the ball against Midlothian during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Midlothian pitcher Marlee Gaskell pitches the ball against Mills Godwin during the Region 5C semifinals on Wednesday.
Midlothian’s Nico Dellicapagni expresses his displeasure with a referee’s call during the Trojans’ loss to Deep Run in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night.
Douglas Freeman players celebrate after scoring their final goal by Hayden Schwartz in a 3-0 victory over Glen Allen in the Region 5C semifinals Tuesday night. The Mavericks will play Deep Run for the region title Friday night at Mills Godwin High School.
Freeman’s Nicholas Gavin and Walker Hogan celebrate after beating Glen Allen in the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Freeman soccer players celebrate after scoring a third goal against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Midlothian forward Nico Dellicapagni disagrees with a referee during a Region 5C playoff game against Deep Run on Tuesday.
Freeman midfielder Hayden Shwartz drives with the ball against Glen Allen during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Deep Run’s Jack Shwarz heads the ball during a Region 5C playoff game against Midlothian on Tuesday.
Glen Allen’s Riley Irmen and Freeman forward Owen McGuill fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Freeman forward Arnes Popara and Glen Allen’s Matthew Ross fight for the ball during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Midlothian forward Jayden King shoots the ball against Deep Run during the Region 5C playoffs on Tuesday.
Midlothian’s Landon Locke, left, and Luke McMahon celebrate a goal against Douglas Freeman. Locke scored three times and McMahon twice in the Trojans’ 11-10 win.
Midlothian's Landon Locke shields Douglas Freeman's Garrett Suter from the ball during the Region 5C championship game at Glen Allen High School on Thursday.
Douglas Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the turf during the Mavericks’ loss to Midlothian in Thursday’s Region 5C championship game.
Freeman midfielder Wit Rader defends the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Garrett Suter during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Freeman attacker Charles Bernhardt is knocked to the ground during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Freeman attacker Thomas Rader runs with the ball during the Region 5C championship game against Midlothian in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Midlothian attacker Landon Locke defends the ball from Freeman midfielder Graham Daly during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Midlothian head lacrosse coach Greg Barnard speaks to a referee during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Freeman midfielder Zackary Stewart defends the ball from Midlothian’s Stephen Siegel during the Region 5C championship game in Glen Allen on Thursday.
Midlothian attacker Andrew Baker, left, walks toward Landon Locke and Luke McMahon as they celebrate after a goal during the Region 5C championship game against Freeman in Glen Allen on Thursday.
