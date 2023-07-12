A former Mills Godwin baseball standout will be choosing between signing with the Texas Rangers and playing for VCU next season.

Josh Trentadue, a left-handed pitcher who most recently pitched for the College of Southern Idaho, was selected by the Rangers in the 14th round of the Major League Baseball draft.

Trentadue earned NJCAA All-American second-team honors for his pitching in college.

He was also a key part of the Eagles team that reached the VHSL baseball state finals in the 2019 season.

The draft, which wrapped up Tuesday after 20 rounds, is the longest among the major professional sports, and most players take years to make it to the Major Leagues, if they do, after selection.

A pair of LSU stars, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, were selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall, by the Pirates and Nationals, respectively.

Players selected who still have college eligibility can opt to sign with their MLB team, or forego signing and return to college, with the potential of being re-drafted the next year.