As a freshman last season, Evan Nix experienced Hanover High’s playoff run and Class 4 state championship from the bench.

“I was taking notes,” he said.

Opponents are taking note of him this season.

The sophomore left-hander, making his first state playoff appearance, was a key figure in the Class 4 state quarterfinals on Tuesday. Nix combined with starter Nolan Williamson and closer Cole Elrod to limit visiting Jamestown to four hits as the Hawks advanced with a 5-2 victory.

Hanover (17-8) will play James Wood of Winchester, a 3-2 winner over Amherst County, in the semifinals Friday in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. The game is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Spotsylvania High.

Hanover coach Tyler Kane planned to use several pitchers against Jamestown (14-10). Williamson, the player of the year in Region 4B, threw two scoreless innings but had to work to get out of a two-on, two-out jam in the second.

Nix entered in the third with Hanover ahead 2-0. He walked the first batter, Miles Lampert, who eventually scored on a two-out, infield single.

Nix hit the first batter in the fourth but picked him off first, one of two pickoffs by the Hawks. With a runner in scoring position with one out, Nix got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat. Jamestown didn’t really threaten in the fifth and sixth.

“I don’t really get nervous,” Nix said.

With a loaded pitching staff last season, Nix stayed mostly on the JV to get innings. He was elevated to the varsity for the playoffs but did not pitch.

Kane said Williamson, a senior, and Nix have been “pretty close to 1A and 1B” this season.

“Nolan was recovering from a labrum injury, so he didn’t throw as much for us early and Evan threw a lot of big games for us,” Kane said. “He’s been great for us.

“He loves to attack the inner half of the zone with his fastball, and everything else plays off of that. He’s a great competitor. He can throw any pitch in any count. As a sophomore, he’s going to be a really special player.”

With Hanover leading 5-1 in the seventh. Nix hit the first batter and threw a wild pitch before getting a groundout and turning things over to Elrod after 4 1/3 innings. Elrod surrendered an RBI double to make it 5-2, but catcher Booty Simons helped the Hawks escape further trouble.

After absorbing some foul tips and balls in the dirt throughout the game, Simons blocked a pitch. He scrambled out from behind the plate, grabbed the ball and threw out the runner trying to take third. Elrod ended the game with a strikeout.

“He’s been throwing guys out all year,” Kane said of Simons. “He saw that he had the guy by a couple of steps and put the throw on the bag. It was a great play.”

Simons’ RBI single and Brady Elrod’s sacrifice fly gave Hanover a 2-0 lead in the first. Jack Bowles walked to start the third, stole second and third, and scored on Cole Elrod’s single up the middle to make it 3-1.

The Hawks, who had six walks, took advantage of back-to-back walks by T.J. Woodson and Bowles with the bases loaded in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead.

Bowles had a hit, three walks, an RBI and three stolen bases. Woodson, a sophomore, had a hit, walk, RBI, stolen base and two liners that were caught. Hanover starts two sophomores and three freshmen.

The Hawks beat James Wood 11-0 last year for the state title. Wood is 19-4.

“They’re returning several guys,” Kane said. “They’re a well-coached team. … It’ll be a really tough test for us. We’ll do our best to prepare the next couple of days and give them everything we’ve got.”

