Previewing the 2021 high school baseball season

The Richmond area usually produces a lot of college prospects in baseball, and this season there are plenty. Here’s a look at some of the players and teams.

Players to watch (in alphabetical order by school)

Michael Joyce, Atlee: The junior can be behind the plate or on the mound, where he has a fastball that can touch 90 mph. He has committed to JMU.

Jay Woolfolk, Benedictine: The senior p/cf has signed with UVA, where he will play football and baseball. Woolfolk is one of the state’s top all-around talents and a potential MLB draft pick. He owns a fastball that is consistently in the low-90s.

Griff O’Ferrall, Harrison Coble, Camden Nuckols, Carter Schmitt, St. Christopher’s: O’Ferrall, a senior shortstop, is headed to UVA. He’s hitting .489 with 4 HR and 18 RBIs. Coble, a senior p/of, is going to Pittsburgh. The left-hander is 5-0 with a 1.33 ERA and batting .419. Nuckols, a junior, has committed to VCU. At 6-4, 225 pounds, he has a fastball that can reach the upper-80s. He’s 4-0 with a 0.89 ERA. Schmitt, a junior catcher headed to Randolph-Macon, is batting .408 with 4 HR and 29 RBIs.