Mills Godwin High baseball coach Josh Gentry likes the moxie and grit left-hander Luke Smyers displays as a sophomore.

“He’s a phenomenal pitcher,” Gentry said recently. “Clutch. I don’t even know if clutch is the word. I’m not really sure what the word is to describe him, but he’s a phenomenal competitor.”

What was sure Monday was Smyers and his mound mates were dealing in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. He combined with Hank Piersol and Connor Smith to strike out 14 batters as the Region C champ Eagles advanced with an 8-0 victory over Riverbend at Godwin.

Smyers struck out nine in four innings. Piersol struck out three in two innings, and Smith fanned two more in the seventh.

Cole Powers and Garrett Mason each had two hits and two RBIs. Caelan Funk had two RBIs, and Juice Tobin and Dylan Hudson each had a hit and knocked in a run. Tobin stole two bases.

Godwin will play the Cox-Gloucester winner in the state semifinals Friday, scheduled for 1 p.m. at Riverside High in Leesburg.

Independence 3, Douglas Freeman 1: Defending Class 5 state champ Freeman left six runners in scoring position as its hopes of a repeat ended in the state baseball quarterfinals.

Ryder Warren doubled and had two hits, and Miguel Martin had a hit and drove in the only run. Cayman Goode allowed one earned run while throwing a complete game for the Mavericks (19-5), the Region C runners-up.

Tyler Fetterman struck out nine for Region D champ Independence (24-1, Ashburn), and Troy Koerner had two hits and two RBIs.

“We had some opportunities but couldn’t get the runs across the plate,” Freeman coach Ray Moore said.