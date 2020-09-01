 Skip to main content
VCU baseball continues to mine local players for 2022 recruiting class
VCU baseball coach Shawn Stiffler continues to land area recruits early and often.

The Rams have commitments for their 2022 class from juniors Ethan Brooks (shortstop/second base) of Glen Allen and Cam Nuckols (right-handed pitcher/corner infielder) of St. Christopher’s. They join Douglas Freeman infielder/pitcher Macho Santiago, another junior who committed recently.

Harrison Coble, a senior left-handed pitcher and teammate of Nuckols at St. Christopher’s, has committed to Pittsburgh.

Glen Allen coach Dave Savino said the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Brooks is “a magician defensively.” He started at third base as a freshman for Glen Allen. The pandemic canceled the high school season this past spring.

“In the 40 years or so that I’ve been coaching, I’ve never seen a kid with such gifted hands and feet,” Savino said. “As a freshman, he made plays at third base that I haven’t seen a high school kid make in all the years that I’ve been doing that.”

Savino said Brooks, whose twin brother Eli is a catcher/outfielder, “projects as a terrific hitter as well. He’s got a great swing.”

St. Christopher’s coach Tony Szymendera said the Rams were in on Nuckols early, and he committed in May. The 6-4 225-pounder’s fastball registers in the upper 80s.

His father, Tommy, pitched at VCU – he’s in the record book in several categories -- and has been a coach in the area for a long time.

“It’s a great fit for him all around,” Szymendera said. “He’s been going to VCU basketball games forever. His dad played there … and he gets to be at home.”

As a sophomore, Coble was the third pitcher on a team that went to the VISAA Division I state final. After missing the recent spring season because of the virus shutdown, recruiting interest picked up quickly this summer.

Szymendera said Coble is “projectable” for recruiters because he has a low-to-mid-80s fastball that at times has reached 89, and he’s 6-2, 180 pounds.

“They’re looking at him [as] a kid who in a year or two years is going to fill out, he’s left-handed, his ball moves,” Szymendera said. “He does a great job with offspeed tuff. He kind of has one of those curveballs that can make you stop and start, especially at this level. He’s done a lot of work on a couple of other pitches.”

