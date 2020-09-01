VCU baseball continues to mine local players for 2022 recruiting class

VCU baseball coach Shawn Stiffler continues to land area recruits early and often.

The Rams have commitments for their 2022 class from juniors Ethan Brooks (shortstop/second base) of Glen Allen and Cam Nuckols (right-handed pitcher/corner infielder) of St. Christopher’s. They join Douglas Freeman infielder/pitcher Macho Santiago, another junior who committed recently.

Harrison Coble, a senior left-handed pitcher and teammate of Nuckols at St. Christopher’s, has committed to Pittsburgh.

Glen Allen coach Dave Savino said the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Brooks is “a magician defensively.” He started at third base as a freshman for Glen Allen. The pandemic canceled the high school season this past spring.

“In the 40 years or so that I’ve been coaching, I’ve never seen a kid with such gifted hands and feet,” Savino said. “As a freshman, he made plays at third base that I haven’t seen a high school kid make in all the years that I’ve been doing that.”

Savino said Brooks, whose twin brother Eli is a catcher/outfielder, “projects as a terrific hitter as well. He’s got a great swing.”