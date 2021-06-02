Basketball court unveiling to be held June 12 at Mount Olivet Church

Team Loaded Foundation and FeedTheStreetsRVA will hold a community day and basketball court unveiling on June 12 from 1-4 p.m. at Mount Olivet Church, 1223 N. 25th St. in Richmond.

Called “Operation Homebase,” the organizations are renovating the court “to create a safe space for children and adults alike, to engage in positive physical activity since many of the existing recreation areas are in poor condition,” according to a release.

“This basketball court renovation embodies the coming together of community leaders and organizations, churches, small businesses, and local artists to help restore hope in our communities,” the release said.

The event is scheduled to include vendors, food, basketball games and giveaways while following COVID-19 protocols.