L.C. Bird's Trinity Dale (3) shoots over Highland Spring Samaria Jackson (23) during a Region 5C girls basketball semifinals game on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Glen Allen High School in Glen Allen, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Glen Allen gaurd Cierra McGinlay (32) steals the ball from Miles Godwin's Reagan Nemyer (21) during a Region 5C girls basketball semifinals game on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Glen Allen High School in Glen Allen, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
L.C. Bird Kyah Smith (13) shoots three during a Region 5C girls basketball semifinals game on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Glen Allen High School in Glen Allen, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Miles Godwin gets double teamed by Glen Allen guards Riley Waite (24) and Cierra McGinlay (32) during a Region 5C girls basketball semifinals game on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Glen Allen High School in Glen Allen, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
L.C. Bird's Trinity Dale (3) shoots over Highland Spring Samaya Brown (21) during a Region 5C girls basketball semifinals game on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Glen Allen High School in Glen Allen, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Glen Allen forward Sarah Fellin (30) fights for the ball against Miles Godwin Bella Ross (23) during a Region 5C girls basketball semifinals game on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Glen Allen High School in Glen Allen, Virginia.
Perhaps the year's most consequential weekend of high school basketball action is upon us, as the VISAA semifinals and championships are slated for Friday and Saturday in the Richmond region, with VHSL quarterfinal action set for Friday at various locations throughout the state.
Here's a look at all of Friday and Saturday's playoff hoops around the commonwealth. Local teams are bolded.
VISAA
BOYS
NOTE: Semifinals Friday, finals Saturday at Virginia State University’s Multi-Purpose Center
