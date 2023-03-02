Perhaps the year's most consequential weekend of high school basketball action is upon us, as the VISAA semifinals and championships are slated for Friday and Saturday in the Richmond region, with VHSL quarterfinal action set for Friday at various locations throughout the state.

Here's a look at all of Friday and Saturday's playoff hoops around the commonwealth. Local teams are bolded.

VISAA

BOYS

NOTE: Semifinals Friday, finals Saturday at Virginia State University’s Multi-Purpose Center

Division I

No. 4 Blue Ridge vs. No. 1 Paul VI, 7:15 p.m.

No. 3 Catholic vs. No. 2 St. Anne’s-Belfield, 9

Championship: Semifinal winners, 5

Division II

No. 4 Steward vs. No. 1 Highland, 3:45 p.m.

No. 3 Miller vs. No. 2 Hargrave Military Academy, 5:30

Championship: Semifinal winners, 3

Division III

No. 4 Eastern Mennonite vs. No. 1 Fairfax Christian, noon

No. 3 Carmel vs. No. 2 Life Christian, 1:45 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 1

Division IV

No. 4 New Covenant vs. No. 1 Banner Christian, 9 a.m.

No. 3 Carlisle vs. No. 2 Hampton Christian Academy, 10:30 a.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

GIRLS

NOTE: Semifinals Friday, finals Saturday at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion

Division I

No. 4 Catholic vs. No. 1 Paul VI, noon

No. 3 Bishop Ireton vs. No. 2 St. Anne’s-Belfield, 1:45 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 1

Division II

No. 5 Norfolk Christian vs. No. 1 Virginia Academy, 9 a.m.

No. 3 Steward vs. No. 2 Miller, 10:30 a.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Division III

No. 4 Brunswick Academy at No. 1 Walsingham Academy, 7:15 p.m.

No. 3 St. Margaret’s vs. No. 2 Roanoke Catholic, 9

Championship: Semifinal winners, 5

Division IV

No. 4 Grove Christian School vs. No. 1 Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.

No. 3 Chelsea Academy vs. No. 2 Christ Chapel Academy, 5:30

Championship: Semifinal winners, 3

VHSL

NOTE: All quarterfinal games Friday. Semifinals are Monday and Tuesday at higher seeds. Championships are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at VCU's Siegel Center.

*If time and or location are not listed, they were not immediately available.

GIRLS

Class 2

Quarterfinals

Clarke County vs. Brunswick at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

John Marshall vs. Strasburg at Huguenot, 6

Gate City vs. Glenvar at Virginia High, 7

Floyd County vs. Central Wise (site TBD), 7

Class 3

Quarterfinals

Lafayette at Meridian

Brentsville District at Lakeland

Spotswood vs. Carroll County at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

Lord Botetourt vs. Liberty Christian at Liberty University, 7

Class 4

Quarterfinals

Matoaca vs. King’s Fork at L.C. Bird, 7 p.m.

Hampton vs. Hanover at Bethel, 7

Pulaski County vs. Sherando at Christiansburg, 7

Tuscarora vs. Louisa County at Riverside, 5:30

Class 5

Salem at Menchville

Princess Anne vs. Norview at Norfolk State University, 7 p.m.

L.C. Bird vs. Fleming at Meadowbrook, 7

Glen Allen vs. Massaponax at Courtland, 7

Class 6

Osbourn Park vs. Manchester at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.

Thomas Dale vs. Gainesville at Monacan, 7

James Madison vs. West Potomac at South Lakes, 7

Robinson vs. Oakton at Fairfax, 7:45

BOYS

Class 2

Madison County vs. Brunswick at Monticello, 7 p.m.

John Marshall vs. Strasburg at Huguenot, 7:30

Virginia High vs. Floyd County at UVA-Wise, 7:30

Radford vs. Graham at Radford University, 7

Class 3

Cave Spring vs. Staunton at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Spotswood vs. Northside at East Rockingham, 7

Skyline vs. Lake Taylor at Warren County, 7

Hopewell vs. William Monroe at Prince George, 7

Class 4

Varina vs. Heritage at Highland Springs, 7 p.m.

King’s Fork vs. Matoaca at Nansemond River, 8

E.C. Glass vs. John Handley at Heritage (Lynchburg), 7:30

Tuscarora vs. Western Albemarle at Riverside, 7:30

Class 5

Princess Anne at Woodside, 7 p.m.

Maury at Green Run, 7

Glen Allen vs. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at William Fleming, 7

Highland Springs vs. Stone Bridge at J.R. Tucker, 7

Class 6

Landstown vs. Patriot at Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Oscar Smith, 7

Edison vs. South Lakes at Westfield, 7

James Madison vs. Hayfield at South County, 7

