Basketball seedings up for grabs in final week

Seedings and/or spots for regionals are still playing out with area boys and girls teams in the midst of the final week of the shortened regular season.

In Class 5, Region B, only eight schools are playing, and all eight make the regionals. As of Monday, Manchester’s boys (37.38) held the top seed over L.C. Bird (35.9) on points. Those teams are scheduled to meet Friday at Bird in a rematch of a game Manchester won 65-61 on Jan. 15.

In the girls, Matoaca (38.2) and Meadowbrook (35.4) were 1-2, followed by Midlothian (33.1). Meadowbrook and Matoaca were scheduled to meet Tuesday at Matoaca.

In Class 4, Region B, four teams – two from the north section and two from the south section -- advance to next week’s regional based on a points system. As of Monday in the boys, Monacan (30.60) held the top seed in the south, followed by Hanover (30.00), Mechanicsville (25.71) and Patrick Henry (25.71). Courtland (33.00) and Eastern View (32.36) were battling for the top spot in the north.

In the girls, Patrick Henry (36.00) held the top spot in the south over Monacan (34.00). Louisa (36.00) and King George (33.75) were 1-2 in the north.