One of the richest of Richmond-area athletic lineages is set to begin patrolling the sidelines at Deep Run High next season, as former Hermitage High player Doug Bibby, a mentor to NBA All-Stars, sets out on his tenure as the new Wildcats boys basketball coach.

Doug Bibby’s father, Fred Bibby, is a former assistant coach at the University of Richmond men’s program. His uncle, Henry Bibby, played 10 seasons in the NBA with the Knicks, Jazz, 76ers and Clippers. And Doug’s first cousin, Mike Bibby, played 14 seasons in the NBA and won an NCAA championship with the University of Arizona in 1997.

Another uncle to Doug Bibby, Jim Bibby, played 12 years of Major League Baseball and helped the Pirates win the 1979 World Series.

“I grew up in an athletic family with a bunch of coaches, so my coaches clinics were at home at the dinner table every night,” Doug Bibby said.

“So I transitioned pretty well to that position. Basically, I just did what I was taught at home, being more than a coach, being a mentor, developing young men. That’s what was done in my family.

“Our Thanksgiving dinner table has years and years of basketball experience. Talking basketball was just an everyday conversation in our household. When a sport puts food on the table, you respect it a lot and do it the right way.”

Bibby, 53, is a Richmond native who competed collegiately at Hampton University. After his time as a Pirate, Bibby moved to Washington, D.C., and became a mathematician for the government.

Then he found a job in Louisville, Kentucky, where his boss knew of his ties to basketball. At his request, Bibby started helping out with a local middle school team and fell in love with coaching.

Before long, Bibby quit his day job to go into coaching full time. He’s been in the profession for 28 years.

“As soon as I stepped into the first practice, I knew this is what I wanted to do,” said Bibby, who minored in education at Hampton in addition to his mathematical studies.

“I grew up in a coaching family.”

He worked with a JV program for a few years before becoming a head coach at Eastern High in Louisville, where he was immediately blessed with a special talent — a young Rajon Rondo, who would go on to play at the University of Kentucky, become a first-round NBA draft pick in 2006, win two NBA titles and earn four NBA All-Star Game appearances.

Rondo and Bibby are still close to this day. Bibby also coached current Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell at Central High in Louisville.

“My career started off pretty good,” Bibby said with a laugh.

“Those guys, now, they mentor me. I’m picking everyone’s brain and combining my own style.”

Bibby’s parents have lived in Richmond their entire lives, and their son always wanted to return here once his own kids were off to college. A hard worker and strong defender who excelled at “the little things” like taking charges, finding the open man and setting screens, Bibby was a point guard for the Panthers from 1983-87.

Bibby said he didn’t have a boat load of talent. And that helped him hone a basketball mind in tune with the nuanced contributions to a winning team.

“I had to execute, I had to play the right way,” Bibby said. “Because I had to do those things to compete with guys that were extremely talented, even at Hampton University, it helps me to coach guys up at this level.

“It’s helped me become a better coach, because I had to fight for everything that I got. I’m always trying to be the best coach I can possibly be for these kids, and mentoring them to be great people first. That’s another thing I learned from my family, you can’t be a great anything until you’re a great person.”

Bibby’s parents, both educators, taught at John Marshall High, and his mother, Janece, also spent time at VCU and Reynolds Community College.

Louisville, which Bibby called a hub for basketball knowledge, is his second home, but his game plan was always to return to his first home to continue his coaching career and spend more time with his parents.

“I always stayed connected to Richmond,” Bibby said.

“I just feel privileged to be at Deep Run. I’d like to thank (principal) Dr. Brian Fellows and (athletic director) Mike Kidd for this incredible opportunity.”

