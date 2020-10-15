Former Steward standout Efton Reid scheduled to be part of televised tournament on ESPN2, ESPNU

Former Steward standout Efton Reid is scheduled to play in the GEICO Top Flight Invite, which will have the final four games on Sunday, Oct. 25, televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Reid, a 7-footer ranked as a top 20 recruit nationally in the Class of 2021 by ESPN.com, transferred to play on the postgraduate team at IMG Academy, a boarding school in Bradenton, Fla.

He averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists for Steward last season while being named first-team All-Metro and first-team VISAA all-state in Division II.

The new preseason event in Gilbert, Ariz., features eight elite club teams. According to a release from ESPN, Reid is on the roster for National Spotlight, a team in Bradenton that has several highly ranked players in the next two recruiting classes.

“This event will serve as an early preseason measuring stick for some of the most elite teams and talent in the country,” Paul Biancardi, an ESPN analyst and national recruiting director, said in a release.

The seventh-place game will be televised on ESPNU at 1 p.m. The fifth-place game (3 p.m.), third-place game (5) and championship game (7) will be on ESPN2.

